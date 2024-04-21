Highlights McGregor took to social media after Garcia's shock victory in New York.

In a rambling post, the UFC star encouraged Garcia to keep drinking alcohol while in camp.

Garcia inflicted the first loss of Haney's professional career - and 'The Dream' wants a rematch.

Ryan Garcia was overjoyed in his dressing room following the biggest win of his career over Devin Haney in New York and was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from around the world. Perhaps the most bizarre of these messages, though, came from UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Garcia produced the fight of his life and knocked down Haney three times en route to a majority decision win at the Barclays Center, handing the reigning world champion his first defeat in 31 bouts. Shortly afterwards, former two-weight UFC titleholder McGregor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post his thoughts on Garcia's win, together with three photos from when they met backstage following Ryan's loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2023.

Conor McGregor's Message to Ryan Garcia After Devin Haney Win

Irishman congratulated 'King Ryan' on social media

McGregor referenced the amateur history between Haney and Garcia in his rambling post (Saturday's meeting was the first between the two 25-year-old fighters in a professional setting). 'The Notorious wrote: "Yup Jesus and the sesh! Ya’s known f*** all, peasants, stay out of our ear. Well in Garcia! An amazing fight from two champions! Have now fought each other seven times! That’s incredible. Some are just born to fight. Some aren’t. If you aren’t, be sure to be a good gatherer cos I be hungry."

McGregor’s marathon message continued with the Irishman offering his support whether Garcia wins or loses, before ending his post with "Keep it right and good luck lil’ bro. Drink responsibly Proper 12 Whiskey and Forged stout every night," - in reference to Garcia’s confession of drinking alcohol daily.

The Californian, who caused serious concern with his erratic pre-fight behaviour, revealed that he was drinking every day after struggling to come to terms with his divorce earlier in the year.

"I drank every single night," he said at his post-fight press conference."What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really f*** with me. I can do whatever I want."

McGregor’s ‘drink responsibly every night’ advice could be interpreted in different ways, whether that is a joke at alcoholism or banter between two mates, but either way, it is probably the last thing Garcia needs as he prepares for a likely rematch against Haney.

If this rematch does go ahead, it would be the second time they have met in a professional environment, not the eighth like McGregor insinuated in his post. The pair have shared the ring six times before last night’s fight but only as amateurs, with the fighters coming away with three wins each.

Garcia certainly stole the show in their first professional bout, but Haney is not afraid to step in the ring again with him as he looks for revenge. After the fight, he said, per The Guardian: "I [showed I] was a true champion and I could fight after being knocked down and getting hurt. I fell asleep on the left hook. We trained for it, but I got in there and I fell asleep. I gave him a shot; it’s only right he gives me a shot back. He didn’t make the weight, so I am still the champion. We can run it back."