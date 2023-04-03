Conor McGregor has issued a rather brutal and threatening response to Paul Heyman’s claims that he is a Roman Reigns wannabe, responding by saying that he “would break his (Heyman’s) jaw in 3 places.”

McGregor, who was unhappy with Heyman’s tweet, threatened to go on the offensive after the American promoter responded to the Irishman’s future plans.

Are WWE and UFC coming together?

McGregor could potentially be vying up a potential career in WWE because on Sunday he tweeted a photo of him posing with both UFC and WWE belts. He tweeted the hashtag, #itsinevitable, which could suggest that he believes that he will switch sports from UFC, a sport in which he made his name, to the WWE in the not too distant future.

His post on social media came after it was revealed that both companies could team up together in a profitable deal from the UFC’s parent company Endeavour to show both UFC and WWE under one banner.

The highly anticipated WrestleMania event took place over the weekend, which would have certainly got McGregor’s juices flowing. Reigns, who was competing in the WrestleMania event over the weekend, was victorious in last night's main event as he beat Cody Rhodes to retain his WWE Universal Title.

McGregor, who has been one of the most recognisable fighters in the history of UFC, was angry with a tweet that was made by Reigns’ manager Heyman, however, who gave his thoughts on the Irishman’s potential career change.

Conor McGregor vs Paul Heyman

The American tweeted: "@TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!"

It was no surprise that McGregor would snap back at Heyman's tweet and that is exactly what he did, because he wrote, "Careful Grandpa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places," in a tweet that was liked by 17.8k users and seen by more than three million people.

Perhaps this tweet is the strongest indication that McGregor fancies himself in the WWE arena having mooted the possibility of having a future in wrestling as back as 2016 when he had words to say about the wrestlers who were competing back then.

What is next for Conor McGregor?

Time will tell whether the 34-year-old will compete in WWE, however, it is expected that he will make his return to the cage this year after it was announced that he will compete against Michael Chandler in his return fight as part of the UFC’s latest instalment of The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a broken leg back in the summer of 2021, however, his fans will be eager to see him in action, and they will hope that he returns with the same energy and passion as he showed in the tweet towards Heyman.