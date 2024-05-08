Highlights Conor McGregor's coach has referenced a mix of his performances at UFC 189 and UFC 205 for his return at UFC 303.

McGregor's ability to stand on his feet and hit hard could lead to a quick victory against Chandler at UFC 303.

John Kavanagh has also praised McGregor's sharpness and attitude in training, hinting at a flawless performance similar to UFC 205.

Conor McGregor's long-time head coach, John Kavanagh, has provided a very unique description of what "version" of 'The Notorious' we could see at UFC 303 in his hugely anticipated return bout against Michael Chandler.

John Kavanagh on What Conor McGregor we Could See at UFC 303

"The 205 version of the 189 on the 303 at 170"

Kavanagh has been full of praise for the Irishman following his return to training to prepare for his huge return fight against Chandler at UFC 303 this summer. In a recent interview with Severe MMA, Kavanagh spoke very openly about McGregor's condition since returning to training and claims that 'The Notorious' is "as sharp as ever."

In a new post on X, Kavanagh has provided a very unique description of what "version" of McGregor we could see at UFC 303. McGregor's coach has called back to his performances at UFC 189 against Chad Mendes and UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez. But what exactly is Kavanagh referring to when he mentions this?

Related Conor McGregor's Coach Gives Verdict on Michael Chandler Fight Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has made his prediction for Michael Chandler fight

John Kavanagh's UFC 189 Reference

Conor McGregor fought Chad Mendes at UFC 189 and won the interim UFC featherweight championship

One thing which Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has been saying in interviews since McGregor's return at UFC 303 was announced, is that he draws comparison between this upcoming fight against Michael Chandler to when 'The Notorious' took on Chad Mendes for the interim UFC featherweight title at UFC 189.

“I see similarities to the Mendes fight. I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds. I’d be surprised. He just hits too hard. He’s too sharp. Is there gonna be scrappiness and take down stuff? Maybe. But every round starts on the feet, and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

Mendes and Chandler are very similar as they are both very short and powerful wrestlers, but are also very capable with their hands and will often prefer to stand and trade despite being skilled enough to take down and control any opponent they step into the Octagon with. McGregor's UFC 189 bout was one of the most entertaining fights of his career to date, and it was an all-action, back and forth two-round sprint, where both men were cut and hurt, but the Irishman eventually got the job done at the end of round two, teeing off on Mendes to secure a TKO win and his first UFC title.

Mendes landed multiple takedowns on McGregor and also went close with a submission attempt and cut 'The Notorious' badly with ground and pound. If Chandler can stick to a game plan to wrestle at UFC 303, then he could have similar success to what Mendes had at UFC 189. However, as previously mentioned, Chandler prefers to stand and go to war with his opponents instead of wrestling, which is what he is best at. If 'Iron' stands with McGregor and is reckless, then it could be a very long night for the American.

John Kavanagh's UFC 205 Reference

McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 where he won the UFC lightweight title

At UFC 205, Conor McGregor put on arguably the greatest performance in UFC title fight history when he dominantly finished Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title and become the UFC's first ever two-division world champion, reigning in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

In Kavanagh's post on X, he mentioned the "205 version" of McGregor. Could this be Kavanagh predicting or insinuating that 'The Notorious' could put on a similar, flawless performance against Chandler at UFC 303 as he did against Alvarez at UFC 205? McGregor's coach has been full of praise for his attitude and application since returning to training, and has also claimed he is "as sharp as ever."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: At UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor had a 75% significant head strike accuracy.

If the Irishman can roll back the years and put in a vintage performance similar to the one he produced at UFC 205, then many fans will believe that McGregor is truly back to his best and is ready to face anyone. UFC 303 is arguably the most important fight of McGregor's career as it is truly a make-or-break fight. If he wins, he shows that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, but if he loses, it could be the end of his career.

Key statistic sourced from UFC.com