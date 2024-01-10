Highlights Umar Nurmagomedov has suggested that fellow fighters in his division are avoiding him, but Conor McGregor has speculated that the Nurmagomedov family's history of failed drug tests may be another reason.

McGregor's accusation is speculation and may stem from his past rivalry with the Nurmagomedov family, particularly his heated bout against Khabib at UFC 229.

In a now-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor has shockingly accused Umar Nurmagomedov, who is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and members of his family of using steroids.

Nurmagomedov recently put out a tweet regarding his long lay-offs between fights, tweeting on the 8th of January: "I often get accused of long lay-offs in between fights, but it's not always up to me. I'm ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not one single fighter in my division wants to fight me."

The UFC bantamweight fighter is often questioned about his recent fighting record due to the lack of bouts, having made just four appearances in the UFC in the past three years. Nurmagomedov has consistently seen his scheduled fights cancelled and has withdrawn from four of his bouts for varying reasons.

With his recent tweet, Umar seems to suggest that his fellow bantamweight fighters are scared to fight him, but a rival of the Nurmagodemov family has speculated that there may be another reason why people are avoiding him.

Controversy in the Nurmagomedov family

Previous failed drug tests somewhat tarnish the name

Never one to shy away from an argument, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor chimed in with his own opinion in response to Umar Nurmagodemov’s tweet, saying the following: "Your younger brother popped for steroids, that's 4 now out of your family caught on steroids while fighting."

The “younger brother” in question is Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar’s younger sibling, who received a six-month ban from MMA in November 2023 after testing positive for a banned substance.

The other family members McGregor may be referring to could be Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov, who have both been accused or charged with illegal doping and are closely tied to the Nurmagomedov family.

Tukhugov received a two-year ban from USADA after testing positive for ostarine in a sample taken in October 2016. Whereas Makhachev was accused of using IV therapy to rehydrate before his bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, although he is yet to be charged with anything relating to this allegation.

McGregor's beef with the Nurmagomedov family

Conor McGregor fought Khabib at UFC 229 in a very personal affair

McGregor’s accusation against Umar Nurmagodemov is just pure speculation at this point and may stem from bad blood between the Irishman and the Nurmagodemov family, which dates back to the Irishman's blockbuster bout against Umar’s cousin Khabib at UFC 229.

McGregor and Khabib’s fight, which was won by the latter, was heated due to comments made prior to the event and could not be contained to the Octagon, with the Russian infamously jumping out of the cage after his victory and sparking a mass brawl in the arena between the two fighters’ teams.

Conor McGregor recently announced his UFC comeback fight in a video posted on X, revealing that he will be facing Michael Chandler in Las Vegas on the 29th of June. However, the UFC has yet to officially confirm the bout.