Highlights Conor McGregor has teased a New Year's Day fight announcement, claiming it will be the greatest comeback in sports history.

McGregor hasn't fought since 2021 and is eager to return to the Octagon after a leg break and months of rehabilitation.

Possible opponents for McGregor's return include Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor has teased an official fight announcement for New Year's Day, and claimed it will be 'the greatest comeback in sports history.' He's also posted a photo of his current physique as talks about his return to the UFC and his next fight heat up.

McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021, when he suffered two stoppage defeats to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a leg break in his most recent bout, forcing him to undergo surgery and months of rehabilitation. The Irishman hasn’t won a UFC bout since his 40-second knockout over Donald Cerrone way back in January 2020.

“The Notorious One” left the USADA testing pool during his recovery time, requiring six months of additional testing upon his return to testing before being eligible to re-enter the Octagon. USADA, however, will no longer oversee the UFC’s drug tests as of January 2024.

Conor McGregor teases huge announcement

McGregor posted on X (Twitter) on the 30th of December: "I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024."

He followed this up one hour later with: "The Greatest Comeback In Sports History."

In a separate post the day before, the Irishman posted a selfie of himself wearing only white Calvin Klein underwear, a smile, and a belt draped around his neck, with the hashtags: "#blackbelt #champchamp1"

In the picture, it appears McGregor has slimmed down, and doesn't appear to have skipped any gym sessions while he waits to return to action. He is clearly keen to get back into the Octagon, after he said that his patience with the UFC was growing thin. McGregor claimed that negotiations with Dana White's organisation surrounding his return had not been fruitful and that he would return to boxing instead.

"Get me back in there. Get the Mac back in there." McGregor told talkSPORT on the 23rd of December. "The Mac has loads to offer and loads to deliver. They're talking Manny (Pacquiao) here in Saudi, the lads in the UFC aren't really talking anything, the lads here talking Manny, the lads in the UFC aren't really talking anything. So I'm sitting here as usual.

Conor McGregor's current physique

"I'm talking about give me something, I'm supposed to be back in April, but it was supposed to be December. For all the figures I've brought into this game, I sell more than them all combined, no-one in the history of the fight game has ever been treated the way that I am being treated at this minute.

"They f****** should open the floodgates for me, and I’m waiting, and I’m waiting, and I’m waiting. My patience has been wearing thin."

Providing an update on McGregor's next steps during an Instagram live broadcast, White said: "We talked tonight. I'm in Abu Dhabi, he's in Dubai. We're going to figure something out. We're talking."

Potential return fights for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje all mentioned

It’s unknown exactly who the UFC has decided to fight McGregor on his return, but it is likely to be Michael Chandler, since that fight has been in planning since the filming of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Other names to have popped up along the way include Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and even Islam Makhachev — so things could change if specific parties involved want them to.

For his part, Chandler hasn't forgotten about McGregor. Chandler himself posted on X on the 29th of December - the date before McGregor made his New Year's Day announcement post: "Imagine saying it, “the greatest comeback in combat sports history” and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back. @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor FORGOTTEN."

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the much-anticipated showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is "still the plan" for the 13th of April show, UFC 300, but a deal hasn't been finalised yet. Could this be the date where McGregor makes reference to in his cryptic tweet? Guess we will have to wait until New Year's Day to find out.