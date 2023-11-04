Highlights Conor McGregor is back in fighting shape after his leg break, with his physique looking more and more fight ready.

Conor McGregor has posted new pictures on his social media in which the former UFC double champion is finally seen back in fighting shape with rumours of his next potential opponent circulating more than ever.

It has been a tumultuous few years for Conor McGregor on his road to recovery following his leg break against Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July 2021, but the Irish superstar finally seems to be on the road to his next fight now, with his physique looking more and more fight ready by the day.

Conor McGregor looks in great shape

Having put in the work during his recovery, McGregor's weight rose to 195lbs, packing on more muscle than ever, a far cry from his 145lbs days during his UFC debut 10 years ago. In his most recent fight against Poirier, he weighed in at 156lbs, and it was this transition from 156lbs to 195lbs that left people wondering if McGregor would ever return to combat sports, and if so, to what division. His aims and his plans were unknown.

Fast-forward to late 2023 and a McGregor return is closer than ever before, with The Notorious One having recently rejoined USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency), it is clear he wants to get back in the Octagon. USADA, known for managing the anti-doping tests of UFC stars, have recently announced they will be splitting from the UFC at the turn of the year, with rumours circulating that McGregor is a potential reason for this. That is still unknown, but what is known is that this won't affect McGregor on his pursuit of a return, with UFC already in the process of forming another anti-doping process.

So, with McGregor looking fight ready, it begs the question; who will he or should he face? Well, as with any fighter with McGregor's star power, the options are endless.

Who will Conor McGregor fight on his return

It has seemingly been announced that in 2024 he will face off against Michael Chandler, whose last fight was also a loss to Dustin Poirier. The date, event, and location are unannounced, but the fight is expected to take place. The pair were coaches on this year's series of The Ultimate Fighter, and a fight was meant to take place at the end of this year, but that has since changed.

Other options for Conor McGregor include Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz, who McGregor called out online. In the build-up to Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, McGregor tweeted about how he plans to complete the trilogy with Diaz, but wants the BMF belt first, a clear call-out to Diaz and a more subtle one to Gaethje.

On the back of this call-out, Gaethje mentioned how McGregor has allegedly turned him down "six times" to fight, but would be still down to square off. In non-UFC fights, there is always a potential return to the boxing ring for McGregor with the Paul brothers being an obvious choice. Jake Paul, who recently mocked McGregor, has gone on record to say he would knock the Irishman out, but is yet to be seen if McGregor would entertain a fight, or even return to boxing at all.

Conor McGregor has the world at his feet, and can really position himself for any fight he wants as he has the aura, star-power, and pull unlike any other UFC fighter, but who he will face off with next is unknown. One thing is for sure, though, he is physically looking more than capable of any fight that will be put in front of him.