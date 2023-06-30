Conor McGregor was left stunned after receiving his sixth loss in a row in leaked footage of The Ultimate Fighter.

Team McGregor’s luck in TUF has not been going so well as they suffered their fifth loss in a row this week after Carlos Vera lost via decision to Brad Katona.

However, it's only going to get worse for the Irishman next week as leaked footage shows his team loses yet again to Michael Chandler's, making it 6-0 to the American.

McGregor has now been seen dropping to his knees in disbelief in the leaked footage for next week's show when his Irish counterpart Lee Hammond suffered a loss to Kurt Holobaugh via submission in the second round.

According to the tweets, McGregor's fighter had the bout under control until a remarkable submission was locked in, forcing him to tap out and concede the fight.

Tempers soon escalated after the fight between the two coaches, with McGregor threatening to break Chandler’s nose before the Irishman pushed his rival.

This is not the first time McGregor has been vocal on TUF.

Conor McGregor's frustrations grow on The Ultimate Fighter

Following Vera’s loss to Katona in episode five via decision, McGregor was quick to complain to officials that the fight should have been a ‘three rounder.’

Speaking on TUF following the fight, McGregor said: “Let them fight three rounds!

"Give them three rounds, lads! We want three-rounders here, judges, yeah? F*** this two-rounds --- It's five rounds for a world title!

“You ever had one of those world titles Michael? You ever had a five-rounder?"

Chandler was quick to reply to McGregor’s insults with: "Yep, lots of them. And we won both... we don't need three rounds, we won both.”

UFC president Dana White had previously hinted that Chandler and McGregor would get into an altercation on the show back at UFC 285.

Speaking after UFC 285, he said: “Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show.

"They do not like each other now, a lot of s*** went down. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens.

“The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old, boys. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days but not good, there was a lot of s*** that went down."