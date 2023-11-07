Highlights Conor McGregor's weight loss over the past eight months has been highlighted, showing him in much better shape for his impending UFC return.

McGregor's last bout in the UFC was in July 2021, where he suffered a leg break. His return fight is expected to be against Michael Chandler.

While the exact date for McGregor's return has yet to be confirmed, he has re-entered the USADA testing pool, making an April return more likely.

Conor McGregor is finally gearing up for a return to the UFC, and there is hope that “The Notorious” will make a return to the Octagon in April of next year. The Irishman looks to be in better shape now that he is preparing for his return, and his weight loss over the past eight months has also been highlighted in a side-by-side photo.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, MMA Uncensored shared an image showing McGregor’s weight loss in just eight months from March to November. One side of the image shows McGregor at an event in March and the other side shows him in training recently looking in much better shape. Although it only shows the Irishman's face, you can tell just how much weight he has lost.

The caption read: “Conor McGregor looks slightly slimmer now in November. Conor will technically be able to return in April at #UFC300.” McGregor himself uploaded the recently taken images of him in training on Instagram, with the caption: “Coming back for my 20th professional MMA KO.”

Conor McGregor's return to UFC after long absence

McGregor’s last bout in the UFC came in July 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier and suffered a terrible leg break in the process. This was the second time that he had lost to the American, after previously losing to him in January earlier in the same year. McGregor’s last win in the UFC was nearly four years ago now when he defeated Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

Read more: Conor McGregor's current physique suggests he's closing in on fighting return

It is interesting that UFC 300 has been mentioned again for McGregor’s return to the Octagon, given that the exact date for the historic event is yet to be confirmed, and just last month UFC president Dana White put some doubt over McGregor’s return being at UFC 300: “I literally have nothing planned for Conor McGregor right now. The paperwork is being submitted. We’ll play it by ear, see how things work out, there are still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go, and then we’ll decide where he’s going to land.” Although White also said that he “has ideas for March and April.”

Images: Conor McGregor back in March

Images: Conor McGregor now (November)

However, it was confirmed that McGregor had re-entered the USADA testing pool as of the 8th of October, thus making a return fight in April much more likely. McGregor has also claimed recently that he will be the headliner at UFC 300 whenever it goes down.

On a now deleted post on X, McGregor wrote: “Picturing me running up this mother***er with a chainsaw, UFC 300 is mine!!! This is Sparta baby, break the panties out.”

It is expected that McGregor will face off against Michael Chandler whenever his next fight should be, the man who was his rival coach on the latest series on The Ultimate Fighter - and it appears that McGregor would be happy to fight in April.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event last week, McGregor said: ”April, they’re saying April. Now I’m happy with April, I would’ve loved it earlier, but I have to be honest and realistic and for my fans, I want to put in a good run, you know, build myself back and that’s it. It’s looking like April, mixed martial arts.”

Whether it is in April or not, McGregor's UFC return is certainly imminent, and it will be exciting for fight fans to see him back in good shape as they wait in anticipation for the return of "The Notorious."