Highlights McGregor will fight inside the UFC Octagon for the first time in three years at the end of the month.

A promotional video has now been released highlighting the challenge the Irishman faces in trying to overcome a broken leg.

McGregor is set to do battle with long-time rival Michael Chandler on the 29th of June in Las Vegas.

In less than a month, Conor McGregor will make his first walk to the Octagon in three years when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th June. 'The Notorious' is one of the most polarising figures in all of sports, but there can be no doubt that when McGregor fights people watch in their millions.

The Irishman has been out of action since July of 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 - and this devastating injury forms part of a spine-tingling promo video that the UFC put together to hype McGregor's return.

Viewers of the UFC 302 pay-per-view main card on Saturday night were treated to a short, but eye-catching version of the video which had been heavily edited down.

Conor McGregor's Full UFC 303 Promo Video is a Work of Pure Genius

UFC fans have only a few more weeks to wait until McGregor vs Chandler

As you will see above the shortened 24-second video showed McGregor pacing back and forth under emerald green lighting, so that only his outline was visible to the camera. As he does this, his trademark 'Foggy Dew' walk-out music plays in the background.

After a brief pause, McGregor stops and breaks out his famed double-kiss pose, usually seen during his UFC introductions. While the clip was well put together and did a fine job of building anticipation for the Irishman's return, it wasn't a patch on the extended cut - which was so impressive that it's now gone viral.

The full 2:15 version - which was shared by ESPN - begins with UFC announcer Joe Rogan praising the superstar's legacy as he points out: "When Conor McGregor fights, you're witnessing something that comes along once in a lifetime." The video then pans to shots of sold-out arenas anxiously awaiting the arrival of McGregor.

All of Conor's highlights from the peak of his early UFC career are then shown, including his knockouts of Diego Brandao, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. Shortly afterwards, focus is placed upon McGregor's status as the first-ever simultaneous two-weight world champion in UFC history.

Related 8 Things That Will Happen Between Now and Conor McGregor's UFC Return 8 things that will almost certainly happen between now & Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303.

Just as viewers are enjoying a trip down memory lane, though, the video takes an unfortunate turn, highlighting footage of the Irishman suffering his injury against Poirier at UFC 264. Rogan again takes over the narrative, explaining: "His leg snapped in half and nobody in combat sports has come back [after suffering such an injury] and been the same."

As Rogan finishes his thought, footage of McGregor screaming out in frustration while being wheeled into an ambulance appears on screen. The video then comes back to the present day, where a fully healed McGregor snarls into the lens. The package does a masterful job of setting the scene for the return of the UFC's biggest superstar - and sums up the considerable challenge history suggests he will face in trying to win championship gold again.

It remains to be seen if McGregor can pull off a remarkable return to form, but all eyes will be on Las Vegas at the end of this month as 'The Notorious' looks to silence his doubters.