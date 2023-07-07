Conor McGregor shared a fiery exchange pushing rival Michael Chandler in the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and a lot was said.

The Irishman has filmed the entire latest series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, where he is currently 6-0 down with his team struggling for form.

Both McGregor and Chandler admitted after securing their showdown that there was no bad blood, but a rivalry has developed during the series which has been threatening to spill over.

However, their latest altercation was a breaking point with McGregor's reaction to losing another coaching battle seemingly the final straw...

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC

McGregor has yet to compete since losing his trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier in 2021, having broken his leg which has kept him out of action.

It was expected that he would meet Chandler in the octagon as part of The Ultimate Fighter this year, but a date has yet to be finalised as uncertainty remains over his USADA drug-testing pool.

Many have now suggested that the fight could not happen, with fans noticing McGregor has shown a more negative attitude around MMA in recent clips.

However, he is back in full training alongside coach John Kavanagh, and has sent regular defiant messages that his comeback will eventually go down even if it is next year.

In a fresh update this week, Dana White has now stated he is hopeful that McGregor can indeed fight before the end of the year despite his continued absence from the pool.

If he is to win, McGregor could push for a title shot at 170lb as he looks to become a three-weight champion with the crown currently held by British star Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor's altercation with Michael Chandler

McGregor's well-documented confrontation with Chandler after his sixth successive coaching loss was aired this week, after much speculation and leaked footage.

The pair clashed after McGregor's teammate Lee Hammond was tapped out by Kurt Holobaugh which saw the Irishman react angrily.

Here is a full transcript of the conversation which lead to the chaotic scenes:

McGregor: "Not against me, you're not Michael, not against me, you're not. Some of these kids are in the UFC before you were in the UFC, so don't be saying that you're this and that."

Chandler: "That's fine, as long as you show up for them."

McGregor: "I'll show up and break your nose you little fool. Yeah, what? You little Bellator tick."

The 34-year-old then pushed Chandler in the face, with the American keen to fight back, but the pair were then separated by security to prevent an all-out brawl.

WATCH: Conor McGregor lost it with Michael Chandler

Chandler: "Hey, we are going to keep stacking them up baby. We are going to keep stacking them up. I show up for my f****ng team."

McGregor then remained silent and walked away from the situation clearly incensed, after UFC president White also charged in the octagon to prevent further escalation.

The pair then reflected on the incident after the fight, with McGregor telling the camera: "I'm happy I got [into it] because they were trying to filter this thing from the weigh-ins.

"Chandler is trying to pick at that like I wasn't being involved. I am setting it up, it was me who set it up firstly.

"It's not like I just left them to their own devices, it's actually quite the opposite, they were left among the best."

McGregor's fight with Chandler has now received a fierce build-up given their clashes became physical, despite previously suggesting they had no bad intentions.

It remains unclear even if the fight will take place with both fighters having been offered alternative options by call-out, but the UFC are confident the bout will still happen.