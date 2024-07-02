Highlights Conor McGregor has wished Lionel Messi's Argentina well after placing a massive sum of them to lift the Copa America.

The Irish superstar recently placed a bet on Cristiano Ronaldo - which does not look likely to win.

McGregor's football bets may well serve as a welcome distraction from his injury woes after withdrawing from UFC 303.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed his second major football bet of the summer - and he's in line to land a seven-figure sum if Lionel Messi and Argentina win the Copa America later this month. The Irishman's wager comes just weeks after the Irishman placed down a five-figure punt on Cristiano Ronaldo to become top goalscorer at Euro 2024.

That bet looks in severe trouble, given that Ronaldo hasn't scored a goal in any of Portugal's four matches at the tournament so far. The Al-Nassr hero even missed a penalty as his country edged past Slovenia to remain in the competition. However, with a maximum of three matches left to play and the small matter of a meeting with France in the quarter-finals, McGregor is going to need a lot of luck from here if Ronaldo is to top the goalscoring charts.

The two-division former world champion posted a screenshot of his latest bet on social media with the caption: "The World Cup Champs Argentina aim to follow in The Mac's footsteps by becoming The Champ Champs by lifting the Copa América trophy. The OG Champ Champ is behind you!"

Conor McGregor Sends Message of Support to Argentina After Placing Monster Copa America Bet

'The Notorious' will pocket a fortune if Messi's men retain the trophy

Defending champions Argentina are favourites to win the Copa America, ahead of Brazil and Uruguay. La Albiceleste topped their group after wins over Canada, Chile and Peru. However, it is the first time in the history of the 15-time champions that Messi has failed to score in the group stage of the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d'Or will hope to break the goal drought when his side begin their knockout journey against Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Argentina have yet to concede a goal during the 2024 Copa America.

It is currently unclear whether McGregor placed his bet in pounds, euros or dollars. Whichever it turns out to be, though, the UFC's biggest name will no doubt be ecstatic if his wager lands.

Assuming he's taking all the action from both sides of the globe, this summer's festival of football is likely a welcome distraction for McGregor. 'The Notorious' was forced to bow out of his much-anticipated comeback fight against Michael Chandler at this past weekend's UFC 303 after suffering a broken toe two weeks before he was due to make the walk to the Octagon.

He has insisted that he will be ready to take the fight before the end of the year, but the UFC doesn't appear to be too confident in that timeline. Chandler tweeted on Monday evening to confirm that he has been offered a lightweight title bout in October against 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev. It remains to be seen if and when McGregor will compete again.