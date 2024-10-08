Conor McGregor has spent much of the past decade as one of the biggest names in the UFC, but throughout that time, he has also made himself one of the most controversial names, with numerous questionable moments on the Irishman's resume, including his attack on a bus carrying UFC stars.

However, this past week, he found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons, as cameras caught him at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal's Champions League fixture last Tuesday.

That was not the only risk the former champion took recently, though, as he took to social media yesterday to post a screenshot of a million-dollar bet he had placed on the UFC 307 event.

Conor McGregor's UFC 307 Bet

He placed $1,000,000 on there being a KO/TKO in the main event

Posting to his social media, McGregor posted a screenshot of a bet he had placed on Alex Pereira's championship bout at UFC 307, which many have blasted as an unnecessary risk taken by the star.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's $1,000,000 bet on the UFC 307 main event saw him win only $200,000.

The 36-year-old's screenshot showed a bet of a million dollars on either fighter to win by KO/TKO, a real risk when looking at how even the fight was between the two. It could have easily gone the distance before the champion found a way to stop Khalil Rountree in the fourth round after being knocked down in the second round. Despite Pereira netting him a win on his bet, McGregor has gone on to say he will not be tuning into the champion's next bout.

Even more so, it was not much of a risk that would have paid off for a star like McGregor's wallet. With a return of $1,200,000, meaning he would've only won himself $200,000, it certainly would not have too much impact on a man who has found other ventures outside the UFC, such as an appearance in Amazon Prime's Road House remake, and his rather successful venture into the alcohol world.