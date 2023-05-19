Released footage from the documentary McGregor Forever shows the former UFC champion’s live reaction to the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement in 2020.

McGregor and Khabib faced off at UFC 229 in 2018 after years of smack talk and a long-running feud between the pair. The bout would end in victory for The Eagle after submitting McGregor in the fourth round via rear-naked choke.

The clip from McGregor Forever, which has now been released on Netflix, shows a visibly disappointed McGregor reacting to Khabib’s retirement speech, following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Prompted by his father’s death, in the speech, Khabib announces: "Today, I want to say this was my last fight. No way I'm going to come here without my father. After what happened with my father, when the UFC called me I talked with my mother for three days.”

The Russian continued: "She doesn't want me to go and fight without my father. But I promise her it's going to be my last fight.”

Video: Conor McGregor's live reaction to Khabib's retirement

As the clip continues, The Notorious discusses the announcement in an interview, stating: “I know he's always had retirement on his mind, he doesn't really want to be in there too much I don’t think, so it is what it is."

McGregor continued: “He said he had a conversation with his mother. Talked to her for three days. So, it is what it s, I couldn’t give a f***."

Responding to whether he’s disappointed he will not have the opportunity to avenge the loss, McGregor laughs off the question, declaring: “Nah it’ll happen, I don’t believe it!”

Following Khabib’s retirement, McGregor has made obvious his desperation to face The Eagle again, making multiple attempts to goad him back into the Octagon.

Replying to a Twitter user, McGregor recently called his rival 'a fat b**** with t***' and has previously lashed out at the Russian, stating: “Your father’s plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you want to go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

Despite McGregor’s defiance following the retirement announcement and regular jibes at the Russian’s expense, Khabib has held strong on his promise to his mother and has not returned to UFC.

Fans of McGregor will be glad to hear that the Irishman will make his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler this year, after breaking his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Initially squaring off as coaches in The Ultimate Fighter season 31, the pair will reunite to fight later on in the year.