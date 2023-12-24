Highlights Conor McGregor's UFC future is uncertain as he awaits his return after a leg injury.

McGregor has reignited his previous feud with Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the UFC and his impatience for his return fight.

Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest names in the world of combat sports, and he was subject of intense scrutiny as he sat ringside last night to watch Anthony Joshua's dominant KO win over Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia. His current UFC future is up in the air having been yet to confirm his return date, as he awaits his first MMA fight back after breaking his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier two years ago.

McGregor previously fought and was comfortably beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing debut in 2017, and has always teased a future in the squared circle. The Irishman has also been pictured in training where he currently looks in imperious shape, and even dropped a sparring partner to show he is more than ready to return to the octagon after a lengthy absence.

Last night, McGregor was offered the chance to give an extended update on his future, where he was initially expected to compete against Michael Chandler with a target date of UFC 300 previously hinted at by the top brass at the UFC. However, in surprising fashion, he named Manny Pacquiao and had a message for the retired legend over a potential showdown.

Conor McGregor's surprise call-out to Manny Pacquiao

McGregor cut a frustrated figure ringside as he watched Deontay Wilder's stunning defeat to Joseph Parker, and clearly visioned himself taking part in a fight after several months out of action. The former UFC two-weight champion has been heavily linked with ex-boxing champion Pacquiao throughout his career, with talks previously breaking down over a potential mega-money showdown in the past.

The pair have regularly feuded online and now McGregor has once again ramped up rumours that his first fight back will not be in the UFC. He had a bold message for Pacquiao during an interview with British heavyweight Derek Chisora, insisting he will not be waiting around much longer.

He said: "How about me v Manny here in Saudi? How does that sound? Do you think Manny should have to come up to my weight, considering it is his sport. Wouldn't you think that is what a man would do? More like what a mouse would do. Manny already owes me eight million in the court of law, because he was signed to my management company and then didn't honour his deal.

Conor McGregor's frustrated outburst at UFC

McGregor has just one win in his last four fights in the UFC having suffered defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier, which have threatened to plague the end of his fighting career. Despite those losses, McGregor remains one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in combat sports, having been heavily featured in the UFC's ten biggest selling events, so president Dana White will be keen to get him back.

Read more: Conor McGregor's eight-month weight loss highlighted & it's remarkable

McGregor has admitted that he is running out of patience while waiting to hear news about his return, and wants a resolution as soon as possible.

He told talkSPORT: