Conor McGregor produced an iconic one-liner 'who is that guy?', but it has now been used against him by Michael Chandler.

The UFC superstar has had an extremely high-profile career which has been down to his fighting achievements combined with his brash personality and iconic phrases.

McGregor famously went viral after his famous one-liner to UFC contender Jeremy Stephens at a press conference, after the American vowed he was the man to beat 'The Notorious'.

However, as doubt creeps in over his comeback fight against Chandler as part of The Ultimate Fighter, he has had it used against him.

Conor McGregor's comeback set be delayed

McGregor looked to be returning this December with the UFC having pencilled in a Las Vegas date for the potential event.

However, the 34-year-old has yet to register himself back in the USADA drug-testing pool, which will provide a stumbling block given fighters are required to be enrolled for six months before competition.

USADA have yet to respond to requests for an update on his status after a 48-hour deadline, but Chandler has still insisted the fight will go ahead.

“The guys coaching The Ultimate Fighter have historically never not fought,” Chandler initially said to Barstool Sports.

“So Conor coming back, I’m the fight, we just don’t know when it’s going to be. And I also know everybody’s eager for the answer, hey, when is the fight going to happen?"

"USADA testing, Conor’s leg, Conor’s partying, all these different things that people are talking about because people are so interested in him as a character outside the octagon."

Michael Chandler brings out Conor McGregor phrase

However in a frustrated outburst today with the future of the fight yet to be resolved, Chandler took less pity on McGregor's situation.

He said in a video posted on social media: "No joke, where the f*** is that guy?"

Watch: Conor McGregor's iconic UFC one-liner

He then continued: "Alright guys, you have all seen the news that Conor is not in USADA. There are 179 days left until December 16th which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year.

"Comically, USADA shows up at my door today to add insult to injury. Where you at boy?"

Chandler begged McGregor for the opportunity as he explored his options at the time, but will likely be becoming very frurstrated with the uncertainty.

Footage during the latest episode of their TV coaching series sparked further doubt on his comeback according to fans, with the American likely to soon consider alternative options.