Photographer and friend of Conor McGregor, Dave Fogarty, saw his boxing debut end in defeat in Dublin during the latest Misfits Boxing event after losing to Deen The Great despite a courageous first performance.

Fogarty, a former MMA amateur with 12 fights to his name, fought at last night’s Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event in Dublin, Ireland. Fans were eager to see the outcome in the first of the two title fights hosted in the famous 3Arena, which saw the Irishman up against American lightweight champion Deen The Great.

Even though he took to the ring, Fogarty is known for being UFC frontman Conor McGregor’s photographer, which sees him travel the globe to capture the notorious fighter’s life in and around the cage. The event saw Fogarty swap being behind the camera for centre stage, gloves in tow.

Deen The Great vs Dave Fogarty

Fogarty was stopped in round 3 of his boxing debut

The contest ended after Deen The Great knocked out Fogarty in the third round. This didn’t come as a surprise with the more experienced American stunning his opponent in the beginning two rounds despite Fogarty initially impressing with some pressure-filled opening moments.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Deen The Great has now won six boxing fights in his career, five of which were deemed pro fights.

The third proved the final blow for Fogarty as, midway through the round, a right-handed flushed shot knocked him to the floor. In spite of attempts to get up and continue, the momentum proved too heavy for the Irishman, who was again dropped with just three seconds remaining. The referee then waved off the fight.

“I’m gutted,” said Fogarty. “I came out here in front of the Irish crowd, I fed off them and thought I gave them a good show. He had me hurt, but I felt it was an early stoppage. There were only a few seconds left of the round and if I had made it to the end of the round I would have been fine.”

Although taking the win, Deen The Great was met with a flurry of boos upon both entering the arena and after beating the Irishman on his home soil. Brushing off the atmosphere, though, he once again showed what he’s all about, further establishing his reputation as one of the most feared YouTube-turned-boxer personalities.

Deen The Great's boxing record (as of 01/09/24) Date Opponent Result Bout 27/08/2022 Evil Hero W (TKO) Pro 19/11/2022 Walid Sharks W (TKO) Pro 04/03/2023 Pully Arif W (UD) Pro 22/072023 YuddyGangTV W (UD) Exhibition 14/10/2023 Walid Sharks W (UD) Pro 31/08/2024 Dave Fogarty W (TKO) Pro

Now unbeaten in his five professional fights - three of which were knockouts, all eyes will be on future contests, especially after recently signing a multi-fight deal with Misfits. Talking after the fight, the American thanked Fogarty and the crowd before going on to call out world champion boxer Shakur Stevenson in a tweet, stating he’s “next.”

Misfits Boxing Event in Dublin

The main event was a draw between Danny Simpson & Danny Aarons

The Misfits event, which made its debut in Ireland, saw a main event fight between former Premier League footballer Danny Simpson and YouTube sensation Danny Aarons take the spotlight. While the highly-anticipated fight ended in a draw, fans were left on the edge of their seats with several other entertaining bouts which saw HSTikkyTokky win by knockout against George Fensom, as well as Aadam Hamed, son of former British boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, winning by knockout.

Owned by YouTuber and boxer KSI, Misfits Boxing made its two-year anniversary with this jam-packed event which hopes to continue influencing boxing’s future.