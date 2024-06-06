Highlights Conor McGregor returns to the UFC after a three-year break at the end of the month at UFC 303 to fight Michael Chandler.

However, minor doubts are starting to creep in after the press conference was cancelled earlier this week.

Despite that, McGregor has shared his current physique on Instagram, and he's looking in great condition.

UFC 303 is just over three weeks away and this event will mark the return of former two-weight titleholder Conor McGregor, with the Irishman looking in pretty decent shape despite concerning reports about the fight.

‘The Notorious’ will step back into the Octagon for the first time in almost three years after he sustained a leg break against Dustin Poirier during their rematch in July 2021, losing the first instalment against him six months prior.

Dana White, CEO and president of the UFC, confirmed that the former featherweight and lightweight champion will fight Michael Chandler, and despite what has been said about him recently on social media, McGregor’s recent physique suggests he is ready for it.

Conor McGregor's Current Physique

Posted on his Instagram earlier this morning, McGregor shared a photo of himself in a doctor’s office smiling and flexing his biceps, looking rather relaxed despite all the speculation and concern from fans.

Doubts Over Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

UFC fans are panicking the fight may not go ahead due to recent events

His clash with Chandler had a shadow of doubt cast over it earlier this week when the press conference to promote the main event was postponed only hours before it was set to start. The pair were due to come face-to-face in Dublin on Monday evening, but it was cancelled just before it was set to commence, much to the frustration of fans.

The UFC did release a statement following the cancellation, albeit rather vague, saying: “The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologise to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately."

The Irishman later took to social media himself to reassure fans and indicate that the fight is still going ahead. He posted: “In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologise to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Many fans have since speculated that this Instagram post is aimed at Chandler, trolling his opponent in a bit of pre-fight mind games. However, taunting 'Iron Mike' may not be the smartest of moves, with the American being a very tough opponent, despite losing his most recent bout, which took his record to 23-8.

Similarly to McGregor, Chandler has taken some time away from the Octagon, last fighting at UFC 281 in November 2022, when he also lost to Poirier. This means that his return to this event will mark just over 19 months since he last had a fight, making this an intriguing battle between two experienced but out-of-practice fighters.