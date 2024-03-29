Highlights Conor McGregor has shown his current physique, the first time he's done so in a long, long time.

The Irishman is expected to make his return to the UFC this summer, fighting Michael Chandler.

During his injury absence, the Notorious ballooned in weight, gaining serious muscle mass along the way.

New footage of Conor McGregor has emerged before his proposed return to the UFC this summer and fans are shocked by what they are seeing. In an Instagram post, UFC fighter Johnny Walker is seen posing next to McGregor as well as fellow Brazilian MMA fighter Rafael Xavier. In the short clip, 'The Notorious' appears dwarfed when stood between the two South Americans. The trio have been training together at the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland, run by John Kavanagh, who is known as one of the best MMA coaches in the world.

Johnny Walker stands at an incredible 6ft 5in, while Xavier is 6ft 1in. McGregor, meanwhile, measures at just 5ft 8in. Fans, however, are more surprised by his supposed weight loss.

Conor McGregor's Weight Loss

During his time away from action, McGregor put on a lot of muscle weight

Some had argued that McGregor would never be able to return to 155lbs (70kg), the weight at which he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov. Over the years, McGregor has fought in the 145, 155, and 170lbs divisions, but it is estimated that at various points over the last year he has been at almost 200lbs.

McGregor famously announced in 2021 after his leg break against Dustin Poirier that he weighed 195lbs, a weight similar to what he maintained for his movie 'Road House' which released this month, March 2024.

Despite announcing in the New Year that his proposed fight against Michael Chandler would be fought at 185lbs, this most recent footage suggests that weight could be even lower. Fans are excited by this prospect, as McGregor's slimmer look suggests his return to the UFC is getting ever closer. The announcement of his fight against Chandler in the summer is beginning to seem almost inevitable.

The most liked comment under the post was simply: "Conor looks so tiny lol," while another user commented: "Conor lost weight he will fight fr."

Conor McGregor Puts Retirement Talk to Bed

McGregor is now almost 36, and many have continued to suggest that retirement is just around the corner (again) for the Irishman. The Notorious insists, however, that retirement is still a long way away for him. In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports released yesterday, McGregor said: "I don’t think I could ever feel like calling it a day till I’m laid out flat and that’s it. In a box and going down to the ground, that’s when I’ll call it a day."

McGregor went on to mention the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul as a reason why he will never stop fighting: "Look at Mike Tyson now, fighting Jake Paul, that’s an older guy. I’m not going to be 40-odd and looking at the 19-year-old wonderkid from wherever he’s from. I have gangs of opponents that I have history with – trilogies, secondary fights, fresh fights even. These are all similar age to me. So if these people are similar age to me and I have the audience’s interest – which I do, who’s to say these fights won’t take place whenever they’ll take place. It’s to the grave. It’s to the motherf******* grave.”

It appears certain we have not seen the end of Conor McGregor yet, and his newest physique combined with his recent comments demonstrates there's plenty of life and potential in his UFC career to go.