This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Daniel Dubois is still the IBF Heavyweight Champion after stopping domestic rival Anthony Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium to send shockwaves right through the division.

The 27-year-old sent his more experienced opponent to the canvas on multiple occasions on a torrid night for 'AJ' - who fell to the fourth defeat of his 29 fight career. A record-breaking crowd of 96,000 packed into the national stadium for the bout, but none were more stunned when Joshua touched the canvas for the first time in the fight than UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious', who was set ringside for the highly-anticipated showdown, jumped to his feet in shock as Joshua sank to his knees under a Dubois onslaught. A true fight fan at heart, McGregor was overcome by the enormity of the occasion and his excited reaction to the carnage that was unfolding just feet in front of him has quickly gone viral.

Conor McGregor Couldn't Believe His Eyes as Daniel Dubois Hammered Anthony Joshua

The Irishman was out of his seat as 'AJ' hit the canvas at Wembley

Dubois would send his foe to the deck on a number of occasions, before closing the show with a blistering counter right hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career and leave Joshua's future in serious doubt.

The 36-year-old McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021 and his extended absence from the Octagon has left some fans questioning whether he still has the same passion for combat sports as he once did. After all, he has made more money in his career than any other man in UFC history and couldn't be blamed for not being quite as invested as he was in his youth.

However, the footage above goes a long way towards proving that Conor is just a big a fight fan as he has always been.