The Ultimate Fighter made its long-awaited return last night in a series that sees Team McGregor go up against Team Chandler.

We expected it to be entertaining, given the duo involved as coaches, and the pilot episode was no exception.

This was McGregor's second time as a coach, he went up against Urijah Faber first time around, while Chandler was making his debut.

Both coaches were looking to get off to the perfect start with the first fight of the series, but as always, there could only be one winning side, and that winning side was Team Chandler, as McGregor's fighter got sparked out inside 10 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, the Irishman reacted with frustration to the result, swinging his arm around and turning his back to the cage.

Video: Conor McGregor reacts to fighter losing inside 10 seconds

McGregor was stunned and frustrated when Nate Jennerman, representing Team McGregor, was KO'd inside 10 seconds by Roosevelt Roberts.

His reaction said it all, mouthing "s***" before slapping his hand in frustration. McGregor looked disgusted by, not so much the outcome, but how quickly it was all over.

McGregor is a divisive figure and certainly doesn't do himself any favours at times. His reaction proves he is just as passionate about UFC now as he was when he started.

McGregor wasn't the only person in shock, however, as president Dana White watched in disbelief and said "oh s***," as Roberts produced the KO.

Roberts becomes the first fighter to advance to the semi-finals.

Following the fight, Roberts climbed the cage to address White, telling him he'll be back in the Octagon soon. He was released in 2021 with a record of 4-3 in his first stint with the company. Roberts clearly has the bit between his teeth, and is eager to prove people wrong.

McGregor was later trying to keep Jennerman's spirits up by telling him: "Don't worry about it. We'll get better now. Back to the gym."

Jennerman was devastated that he couldn't show what he was all about, admitting: "Right now, I'm just kind of down on myself. I just got clipped off the bat and didn't get to show myself out there."

Chandler goes into episode two with a win over McGregor, and will hope to keep up the pressure on the Irishman when the show continues next week.

McGregor, meanwhile, will look to come back strong and level with Chandler. It certainly makes for an intriguing show next week. We can't wait to see how it all unfolds.