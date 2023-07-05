Recent footage has shown Conor McGregor reacting to losses he has suffered as a coach on TUF in 2015 compared to 2023.

The Irishman is currently coaching the MMA reality series alongside Michael Chandler. However, the Notorious isn’t enjoying the best of starts and is now 0-6 following last night’s episode.

Conor McGregor's experience with The Ultimate Fighter

In 2015, Notorious first coached on a TUF series alongside Urijah Faber following his interim featherweight title win over Chad Mendes.

Footage uploaded to Twitter has compared McGregor’s reaction to his fighter losing in 2015 and 2023.

Twitter account Luca Fury captioned the video: "Conor McGregor reacting to TUF losses, this season compared to the last season he coached. Night and day difference."

The first clip shows the Irishman reacting to his fighter Nate Jennerman suffering a brutal KO defeat to Roosevelt Robers in the current season.

McGregor appeared to be speechless and lost for words following Jennerman’s first-round defeat.

The second clip shows McGregor’s reaction to his fighter Sascha Sharma taking on Chris Gruetzemacher in a high-stakes elimination match-up that left the Irishman livid throughout the bout.

During this portion of the fight, the clip shows McGregor angrily trying to get his fighter to stop shooting for takedowns, only to be ignored.

“Stay on your f****** feet,” he repeatably shouted before approaching the Octagon, "Let’s go, Sascha."

Sharma would go on to lose the fight via unanimous decision, and it is fair to say that the Irishman had some strong opinions on the fight.

“When he shot from the bell in the third round and pull guard there’s nothing more you can do. There’s nothing more you can do for the kid,’’ said McGregor.

‘’There’s only so much words can do. So, I was just letting my frustration show.

“Some people want to get in here and fight, wanna change their life, do good for their family and people back home. Others don’t, or they can’t, they crumble under the pressure.”

Post-fight, McGregor also gave an insight into how the fight played out.

“The first round went correct. Sascha entered correct, was patient in the clinch and was dominating the position. He was winning the exchanges on the feet as well.

"Sascha ended up in a triangle position at one stage and then I think he fell in love with that position. And then, towards the end of the first round, he pulled guard - his opponent was given a takedown.

“In the second round, he broke. He shot from the corner, pulled guard and gave up position in every sequence.”

Has Conor McGregor lost his spark for MMA?

While the video shows two very different reactions, many fans may believe that the Irishman has lost the spark for MMA.

With that being said, many users on Twitter were quick to have their say and defend the former two-division champion.

"To be fair what can you say when your fighter gets chinned that quickly? You can't give them advice or try and motivate them," one user wrote.

While another wrote: "Difference is this year's guy got KOed in 10 seconds, the one from 2015 was not listening to his advice at all which p***** him."

Despite having a tough time on the show, it would appear that McGregor is still keen to return to the cage.

McGregor took to Twitter to announce that preparation is well underway ahead of his next fight, despite not being enrolled in the USADA programme.

He tweeted: "I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation."

The Irishman has not fought since he suffered a brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 at UFC 264.