If there was a competition for the most confident man alive, then you probably wouldn’t have to look much further than Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is a non-stop train of self-belief and confidence, and while these are very healthy traits to have, there is a line between self-confidence and naivety.

This is a line that McGregor constantly flirts with during his incessant Twitter rants about how he is the greatest. That is despite him having not fought since July 2021 and having lost three out of his last four fights.

Conor McGregor's latest tweet

His latest claim is that: “I’m the pound for pound king forever,” and, as with most of his tweets, McGregor has received some rather mixed messages.

Just in case he deletes the tweet, like he's known to do, below is a screenshot for you all to see!

Some have quickly backed their fighting idol alongside clips of the Irishman at his peak. Others, well, they have decided to have a little fun with the 34-year-old.

One of the best responses is McGregor being described as ‘The Burger King’ alongside a GIF of him eating a burger.

Another replied with: “Yes, in your dreams.”

And another simply added: “you ain’t.”

"As much as a fan I am of you, this is just wrong," "Idk bout that one chief," "You don’t have shame at all!" "Lol. Funniest MMA tweet forever," and "Crazy how delusional he is" were just some more brutal reactions.

Who is the P4P king?

Given some of the competition he is up against, it is little surprise that many don’t share McGregor’s view.

One group in particular who were quick to chime in were fans of McGregor’s nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov. The man who really ended McGregor’s run at the peak of the sport with an emphatic victory back in 2018.

During his UFC career, The Eagle won all 29 of his fights along with holding the record as the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021.

There are equally many other names in with a shout of the accolade such as Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Demetrious Johnson just to name a few on the men’s side of the sport. On the female side of things, you also have a number of big names to contend with such as Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, and this list doesn’t even take into account boxers if we’re talking fighters of any discipline.

That being said, to dismiss McGregor from the debate entirely would be doing him an injustice, during his peak he was the poster boy of the UFC and a champion of both the featherweight and the lightweight division. During that time, he also ended the reign of another great Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds.

Clearly McGregor is in and among the debate for greatest pound-for-pound fighter, but on this occasion, he may be believing his own omnipotence a little too much and the Twitter comments have certainly been ruthless.

Bear in mind, this is Conor McGregor, though, insults and jokes at his expense are simply water off a duck’s back for him.