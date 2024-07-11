Highlights Dustin Poirier and his wife run a charity auction to help communities in Louisiana, with Khabib Nurmagomedov expressing interest in his UFC 302 fight kit.

Given his history with both fighters, it should come as no surprise that Conor McGregor has got involved, slamming both fighters involved.

McGregor has fought both Poirier and Khabib, winning once but losing three times.

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Dustin Poirier and his charitable foundation, as well as his long-term foe Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier and his wife started the 'Good Fight Foundation' in 2018 as a non-profit organisation. The charity auctions off pieces of memorabilia from the fighter's career, specifically high-profile victories or specific UFC events. The foundation has helped the Poirier family with serving communities in Louisiana, by taking care of things like food insecurity, health care, and environmental disaster relief.

Poirier Auctioning Off His UFC 302 Fight Kit

Khabib is interested in purchasing the gear

Poirier opened up in a recent interview about auctioning off his fight kit from UFC 302, which saw him defeated by Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout. After admitting that there was an issue with the winning bid, Poirier revealed that the team of Khabib had expressed an interest in purchasing the kit.

"Somebody outbid the last bidder at the last minute, and didn't pay. People do that all the time. People suck, man. Ali Abdelaziz reached out to me, Khabib wants to buy it. For the fight with Makhachev, so I'm trying to figure that out."

Khabib and Poirier fought each other at UFC 242 in 2019, with 'The Eagle' winning via third-round submission, and the pair share a mutual respect for each other, with the Russian expressing how impressed he was with Diamond's performance against a protege of his in Makhachev.

He proclaimed: "Dustin Poirier is a great fighter. I have very big respect for him. I met his father, we stayed at the same hotel. End of the day, this is life. All about respect. All about relationship. First of all, this sport is about discipline and respect. And I just want to wish him all the best. Him and all his family, his daughter, his parents, everybody."

Conor McGregor Dislikes Both Poirier & Khabib

Given his relationship with both fighters, it's no surprise he got involved

As soon as McGregor got word of the auction, it seemed he was unhappy with what he has perceived as former rivals doing business. He said: "Buy the shorts that he (Poirier) quit in the most important fight of his life."

McGregor then turned his venom to Poirier, his wife, and the Good Fight Foundation, writing: "Scammers, him and his wife. SCAMMERS! BROKE SCAMMER ALERT!"

McGregor then took aim at Khabib, specifically his recent run-in with the law: "Khabib a terrorist in serious debt in his own country in which he has now exiled from. You couldn't make this s*** up. Dustin is a fool. An s**hat. That foundation is a scam!"

There is still seemingly plenty of bad blood between Poirier and McGregor. It appears the Irishman has never gotten over the fact that the American has defeated him two times at UFC events (257 and 264). And Poirier couldn't help but comment when McGregor recently pulled out of a scheduled clash with Michael Chandler, with the bout having to be re-booked.

Poirier said: "Dude, a pinky toe? It's like, I've fought with so many injuries... I've fought with a lot of injuries over the years, but a pinky toe doesn't seem like a reason to pull out of a fight, you know? I want to whip his butt when he tweets about me. He's trying to bring that out of me, he wants me to fire back. We have a lot of back and forth over the years since 2014, so no clue if a fourth fight is possible."