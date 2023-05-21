Irish boxing star Katie Taylor suffered her first professional defeat yesterday after losing to Britain’s Chantelle Cameron.

Despite enjoying the backing of thousands of fans at Dublin’s 3Arena, Taylor was unable to win her first fight in her home country since turning professional in 2016.

One judge scored the bout a draw, but the remaining two had it 96-94 to Cameron.

Taylor looked visibly disappointed as Cameron’s arm was raised, before suggesting she would be activating the rematch clause to enact revenge.

MMA star Conor McGregor was on hand to console his compatriot, offering words of advice from the side of the ring.

In fact, cameras caught McGregor’s reaction as the result was read out, showing his disappointment as he realised Taylor had lost.

Conor McGregor’s ringside reaction to Katie Taylor loss

McGregor is shown waiting anxiously ringside for the results to be read out, before he puts his head in his hands as Cameron’s victory is read out.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion then shouts up to a dejected Taylor in the ring, saying: “Another amazing fight for you.

“Another day, another day for Katie Taylor. I love you to bits,” he finishes, putting his hand on his heart as he does so.

Video: Watch Conor McGregor’s reaction to Katie Taylor loss

Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor's supportive relationship

McGregor is one of Taylor’s biggest supporters, and even offered to finance the boxer’s homecoming fight so it could take place at iconic venue Croke Park.

While these particular negotiations stalled, McGregor struck a deal for his Forged Irish Stout brand to sponsor the bout.

“It wasn’t happening otherwise," McGregor told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. "There were roadblocks and all the rest of it.

“I reach out and said I’m in on this. Let me in on this. Bring our champion home. Katie is Olympic champion. World champion. She’s never fought in Ireland professionally. Get our champion home."

Taylor also spoke about her relationship with the McGregor before entering the ring to take on Cameron.

“It's amazing,” she told Behind the Gloves. “Conor McGregor's obviously a big name here.

“He definitely is crazier. We have different personalities, but he's obviously a very proud Irishman as well.

"So, it's great to get the support off him for this event as a whole. Yeah, it's super!"