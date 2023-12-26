Highlights Joseph Parker's victory over Deontay Wilder was a shocking upset that surprised even Conor McGregor, who was rather animated sitting ringside throughout the fight.

Wilder's ring rust and recent losses have seemingly diminished his aura and excitement as a fighter.

McGregor's animated reactions during the fight showed his intense involvement and interest in the fight.

Joseph Parker shocked the world with his unanimous decision victory over Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on the 'Day of Reckoning' card, and under the pressure of celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo watching, it was the reaction of another combat fighter that told the story of just how shocking an upset this was.

Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder are both incredible boxers, both former titleholders in fact, but it is safe to say the ring rust of Wilder was on show, as he spent 12 rounds waiting for a knockout opportunity that never came. Joseph Parker, on the other hand, was having his fourth fight of 2023 and showed this with his game plan working to perfection.

A loss seemed impossible for Wilder a few years ago, but now he has three in his last four bouts, and the aura and excitement of watching the Bronze Bomber box is slowly fading. He doesn't seem to be the same fighter since his back-to-back losses over Tyson Fury, yet despite this, he was still going into his fight with Parker as favourite, something that was evident with the crowd's reactions throughout the night.

Joseph Parker shouldn't be taken lightly by any fighters. His career record boasts the same number of losses as Wilder (3), and yet people seemed confused when the New Zealander was getting the better of a fighter who hadn't been in a boxing ring for 14 months. This is evident in the reaction of Conor McGregor at ringside, who was as lively as his personality shows him to be.

Conor McGregor ringside with Ronaldo for fight

Approaching the latter stages of the eighth round, Parker had cornered Wilder with a few overhand rights before unloading on his body and face with lefts and rights, in a frenzied combo that seemed destined for a knockout. The crowd was electric and anticipation was building up to a surprise climax, which inevitably came after round 12 when Parker was announced as the winner.

Amongs all this mayhem of round eight was Conor McGregor, who could be seen to be caught up in the moment and hilariously animated. Seated next to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't enough for McGregor to keep calm and composed, as The Notorious One leaped from the edge of his seat, with his hands behind his hand, in a stance that perfectly described what was going on in the ring.

He then proceeded to subtly shadow box, seemingly playing out what he would be doing if he was in the ring, something McGregor does have experience of having boxed Floyd Mayweather before. His facial reactions match his energy, showing a man that is fully invested in what he is watching. The UFC star then sits down, not long before yelling at the ring and giving a round of applause as the round ends.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo looking unimpressed to be sat next to Conor McGregor Cristiano Ronaldo was sat next to Conor McGregor for the boxing, and he didn't look overly impressed by it...

McGregor embodied the upset that this fight was, fully enthralled in the moment that was Parker beating Wilder. It was clear to see just by his reactions that he didn't have that Parker display on his card.

What next for Wilder & Parker

What is next for Wilder and Parker is unknown, but what is known is that this Wilder loss has ruined plans for a Wilder and Anthony Joshua fight, as it seemed this would be the next move if Wilder won. A huge 2024 is on the horizon for all three fighters, with Parker proving that truly anything can happen in the sport of boxing.