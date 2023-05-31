Conor McGregor has roasted YouTube pundit True Geordie, bad-mouthing the Brit publicly in a recently deleted Twitter outburst.

As he often does, McGregor once again took to Twitter in his attempts to hit back at YouTuber Brian Davis, otherwise known as True Geordie, after comments were made about McGregor's nonsensical interviews and what Davis thought was a drug problem.

The Irishman posted a 40-second X-rated voice note on Twitter telling True Geordie to "keep my name out of your mouth," while calling him names such as "Mr Estrogen" and "fat f****** b**** t***."

Not long after, the post was deleted, but not after the public was able to screen record the foul-mouthed rant to redistribute it for all to see.

Disclaimer: Contains extremely explicit language

Why does Conor McGregor have beef with True Geordie?

In a recent YouTube video titled 'Conor McGregror's WORRYING Interviews', Davis expressed concern about McGregor and his behavior during recent interviews.

Acknowledging McGregor's past as a "fantastic speaker" who is "articulate and chooses his words well," True Geordie goes on to show McGregor slurring his words, excessively licking his lips, and not making any sense in a series of interviews before Katie Taylor's fight with Chantelle Cameron.

Davis told his YouTube subscribers that he is both worried for McGregor's health and his fighting future.

"The fighters he's fighting against are not living like this, they're taking s*** seriously. When you're off your face from get go...you're not taking it seriously," stated Davis in the video.

The former UFC champion did not take kindly to be spoken of in such a way.

Conor McGregor's response to True Geordie

Slamming the pundit in his Twitter outburst, McGregor stated: "Who the f*** are you? You little burns victim looking thing. F*** me man, who scolded you with a kettle? You fat f***. You fat nobody."

Continuing his swear-ridden rant, McGregor says: "Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c***. I'm sick of seeing your fat burnt face - scoldy, fat, estrogen head.

"You can't understand what I'm saying, can you? You've got subtitles on," joked McGregor, making fun of the Newcastle man's comments in his YouTube video about not being able to understand what McGregor was saying.

The YouTube pundit took the public slamming in his stride.

Posting a screenshot of McGregor blocking him on Twitter, he captioned the post: "We had a good run..."

This was followed by ticks next to the names of Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor, asking "who will be next?"

Clearly there is not much love lost there.