Highlights Jake Paul stopped Mike Perry in the sixth round in a rather brutal, one-sided showing.

Despite arguably his best performance yet in the boxing ring, one man that wasn't impressed with what he saw was UFC star Conor McGregor.

Notorious took to X to react to the fight, and he wasn't very complimentary of either fighter.

In what was an entertaining night of boxing, Jake Paul dominated 'Platinum' Mike Perry, with two knockdowns in the first two rounds, and a sixth-round knockout, showing everyone that the Problem Child is truly a problem.

Paul then called out the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, who quite literally answered this call, but it was the words of another UFC fighter that got everyone talking, as Conor McGregor took to X to do his usual post-fight night tweets, and he had some choice words for both Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Jake Paul Stops Mike Perry

Jake Paul took this fight against Perry as a way to bridge the gap between now and the new date for the Mike Tyson fight, which is the 15th of November. Hoping to avoid any potential ring rust, and potential over-training, Paul took on the current undefeated BKFC star to test himself at a level that he hasn't done since his loss to Tommy Fury.

To the surprise of no one, Paul made the fight look as easy as expected, with Perry just not being able to handle the transition from MMA to boxing. 'Platinum' did impress with his ability to withstand a barrage of offence, but soon succumbed to his inability to defend, with Paul getting a knockout that was written in the stars from the first minute of the first round.

With Jake Paul being one of the more controversial figures in combat sports, fighters hate him but watch him, with Conor McGregor proving to be the perfect example. The UFC star, who recently had to pull out of his return fight due to a broken toe, took to X to blow off some steam regarding his clear hatred for the Problem Child.

Conor McGregor's Tweets After Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

"Jake Paul is the biggest p***bag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still s******* himself in there. Nakisa, you should take him to Vegas. Oh, that’s right, you could never; the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B**** a****. You could never. And then calling out 60-year-old Mike Tyson fresh off an in-flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b**** p***. Most valuable p***bag."

With the tweets being so fresh after the fight, it allowed Jake Paul to respond in real-time, with a reporter at the post-fight press conference bringing them to his attention. Paul responded with: "Conor's on Twitter, he's on his yacht, but guess where he's not? In the ring fighting me. The 'Notorious MMA' is scared of Jake Paul from Disney Channel."

Two men who have been at each other's throats for years, McGregor didn't just aim his anger at Paul, as he also made a tweet aimed at Mike Perry. In a mood where anyone can get it, Mystic Mac tweeted: "Hey Mike, you're released, and you can go compete in your smelly dirty championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You're fired."

Referring to Perry's new promotion "Dirty Boxing Championship", it is an idea that will combine both MMA and boxing, something McGregor clearly isn't a fan of, as the BKFC part-owner has seemingly fired his top star over X.

Whether he is in the Octagon, or just sitting on Twitter, it is safe to say there are no quiet nights when Conor McGregor is around.