Conor McGregor has not had the best start to The Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC superstar has filmed while in the role as a coach on the UFC's latest instalment of their TV-style series, where he comes up against Michael Chandler.

His latest project with the UFC has been aired over the last month, with the plan for the pair to eventually meet themselves in the cage this year.

A date has been teased for the event by promotion kingpin Dana White, and a huge hint was dropped after the UFC booked the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this year.

The first KO

Things ended poorly for McGregor in the opening episode of the series, where we saw his first fighter knocked out in less than ten seconds.

Nate Jennerman offered a poor start for the Irishman as he squared off with Roosevelt Roberts but didn't even make it out of the first exchange.

Jennerman was the number two seed for the event and fancied himself against Roberts who was seeded below him after McGregor chose his group of fighters.

But he was halted on his tracks in just seconds after being dazed by a huge right hand after just three seconds.

It was already a sense of panic, and he was dropped with the same shot shortly afterward, before the fight was ended by the referee.

McGregor initially protested to the referee after his frustration at the result, and then added: "We were all upset for Nate, he didn't get to show much of what he has.

"It's a big stage, and sometimes we can rise, sometimes it can go against you. Essentially in this one, that's what happened."

McGregor's reaction to second KO setback

As proceedings moved to the second episode, McGregor took his top lightweight seed Mando Gutierrez against Chandler's Cody Gibson.

But it ended in a new disaster for McGregor, despite the promise of his second fighter making it out of the first round.

After a relatively even looking three-minute stanza, Gibson unleashed a huge flying-knee which initiated a ground-and-pound to close the show.

McGregor was left speechless outside the cage and threw his arms in the air as his record dropped to 2-0 in his latest coaching stint.

Equally, UFC president White shouted from ringside: “Oh wow! Look at his f***ing face."

Gutierrez was left with blood streaming from his face as McGregor cut a frustrated and isolated figure after another setback.

It will be revealed next week if the 34-year-old is to halt his poor coaching record, with episode three set to air.