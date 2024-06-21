Highlights Chael Sonnen shockingly claimed Conor McGregor was in rehab for substance abuse, but the Irishman's reps have since denied that.

McGregor's public relations rep has shut down the rumours, stating he is recovering from an injury and that is why the fight at UFC 303 was cancelled.

Sonnen has since backtracked on his claims regarding McGregor's rehab status in a new video statement.

Conor McGregor's representatives have spoken out for the first time following rumours circulating earlier this week that the Irishman may not be injured and instead is in rehab for substance abuse. UFC legend Chael Sonnen is the person who started the rumours on an episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' co-hosted by former two division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

Despite everyone you would expect to have knowledge of McGregor's UFC 303 situation insisting that he is indeed out with an injury, Sonnen came out earlier this week and said that 'The Notorious' is not actually injured, instead, he is in rehab for substance abuse.

Chael Sonnen's Conor McGregor Accusations

Speaking on his ESPN show, 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' Sonnen said the following: “McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here, how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has the people that are coming out speaking for him that have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

Sonnen then went on to double down on his claim that McGregor is not really injured and said: "What incredible irony, that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol.”

Sonnen has a reputation in the MMA world for throwing out stories that are not true, but most of the time they are only funny, little white lies which really have no impact on anyone, but for him to throw around such an accusation is bold, to say the least, given the fact he had no real substance behind what he was saying.

Team McGregor Respond to Sonnen

In statements from McGregor's public relations representative, Karen Kessler, which were provided to multiple major news outlets, the rumours of McGregor being in rehab and not being injured were quickly shut down. Kessler said to TMZ: “The fight was cancelled after an injury he sustained during training. He is looking forward to a new date."

Kessler also gave the following statement to New York Post: “Mr. McGregor is with his family and any other reports are incorrect."

Now that the rumours have been officially shut down by McGregor's PR representatives, Sonnen seems to have already backtracked on his claims of the Irishman being in rehab in a newly released video.

In his newly released video, Sonnen said the following: “I do not know that Conor is in rehab, for one. For two, I would not begrudge or tease Conor in the least if he was in rehab. I would be very proud of Conor, and I would imagine for somebody in his spot, to go into rehab is something you want to keep quiet. To do that in Ireland, I would imagine that he would have needed to humble himself greatly."