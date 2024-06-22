Highlights Conor McGregor has finally revealed the injury that ruled him out of UFC 303 and his fight with Michael Chandler... a broken toe!

The internet never forgets, and UFC fans have been quick to re-share a McGregor tweet from 2019 about broken toes and how an old rival of his bottled a fight due to the same injury.

McGregor will now be in recovery in the hope of rearranging the Chandler fight for later this year, maybe late August or September.

"I guess we’ll never know, cos he bottled it, with a broken toe." Well Conor McGregor, this doesn’t sound so funny now, does it?

After withdrawing from next weekend's UFC 303 card with a broken toe, fans have managed to do some digging on McGregor’s X account to find a post dated back to 2019, where he wrote a little rhyme ridiculing his old rival Rafael dos Anjos. "I guess we’ll never know, cos he bottled it, with a broken toe," is a reference to Dos Anjos pulling out of a fight with the Notorious back in 2016. However, despite the fight being lined up for 2016, the Irishman's dig on social media wasn’t until three years later in 2019, when a fan commented on ‘what could have been’ if their fight went ahead.

We've screenshotted the above tweet and attached it as an image below, just in case McGregor does cotton on to the fact UFC fans are sharing it and quoting it, using it against him because of his most recent injury.

Conor McGregor's Old Tweet Comes Back to Bite Him

How the tables have turned. In light of the recent news about McGregor’s injury, RDA was quick to turn to social media himself to get his own back. "It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen," was the first dig at his old foe, which came after the original breaking news, however, after Friday’s confirmation, he was back at it again trying to get revenge on the Irishman.

"That’s the difference between me and you, Conor, you finally got exposed. You got a pinky toe injury while I got a broken foot. Let me know what you guys think in the comments down below," read RDA’s X post. Dos Anjos will be taking great joy from people’s reactions over McGregor’s toe injury, trying to incite more hate in his comments. He can only feel like this is payback for the amount of torment and abuse which was thrown his way when he broke his foot. An injury, much more damning than just your pinky toe, some may say.

That wasn’t enough, though, for Dos Anjos, he kept going with the insults on X and later posted again, but this time in Portuguese. "Piexe more pela boca e vacilao pelo nariz," which translates to, ‘"Fish die through the mouth and falter through the nose @TheNotoriousMMA." Quite harsh words from the Brazilian to McGregor, to which many of his fans have taken to the comments to have their say, with one McGregor fan calling RDA ‘corny’, while another fight fan suggested ‘you aren’t getting the fight, little bro.’

We haven’t heard anything else from Dos Anjos at the time of writing this article, however, we're sure once McGregor catches up on these tweets, we may see another feud re-emerge between the pair.