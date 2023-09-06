Highlights Conor McGregor has achieved his dream of receiving a black belt in jiu-jitsu, marking a high form of mastery and expertise in the martial art.

McGregor has accomplished most of the items on his bucket list, including winning two gold belts in different weight classes and accumulating a substantial wealth in his bank account.

While McGregor's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame remains uncertain, he meets the eligibility requirements for the modern wing and may still secure a place in the future.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has recently achieved one of his bucket list dreams. That dream is not one of the easiest, but he's done it nonetheless, 10 years after stating it's what he wanted, and it was to receive a black belt in the martial art of jiu-jitsu.

Jiu-jitsu is an art of self defence and also a combat sport in itself, and the accomplishment of obtaining a black belt specifies a high form of mastery of its style and techniques. It's the highest accolade one can achieve in the discipline.

Conor McGregor's bucket list dreams back in 2013

With one thing off the list, McGregor quoted his own social media post back from 2013 to announce his newest achievement in the school of jiu-jitsu fighting, while sharing a video of his training process at SBG Ireland’s gym. In the correlated post on Instagram, he thanked his coach — John Kavanagh — and his teammates for the opportunity: “Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work! Thank you, John, for everything over the years, and to all of my teammates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart! A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio. I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!!”

But what was the 2013 tweet Conor McGregor sent out? Well, the quoted post read: “I just want two gold belts, a jiu-jitsu black belt, a Hall of Fame plaque, and 25 million in the bank. Is that too much to ask? Gym time!!”

With the black belt and mastery of jiu-jitsu sorted out, what about the other things on the list? Well if you are a fan of UFC and a fan of Conor McGregor, you'll immediately know he's basically done everything he ever wanted, with a Hall of Fame induction the only thing left, but surely given his career that will come eventually?!

“Two gold belts” became a factual achievement back in November 2016, when the Irishman won the lightweight championship, beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. Prior to that, in December 2015, he successfully knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in a bout for the featherweight championship at UFC 194 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Beating Aldo and then Alvarez meant McGregor became the first ever UFC fighter to be a champion at the same time in two different weight classes.

Although, since then, the titles have been vacated, the featherweight — due to inactivity in the division; the lightweight — due to a loss against the interim lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, McGregor hasn't had any title fights, but he has shared the cage with Dustin Poirier on two more occasions, as well as the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

As for the Hall of Fame plaque — well, there are complications. As UFC refers to it: “The UFC Hall of Fame is a celebration of the pioneer, the trailblazer, the innovator and the visionary.”

The Hall of Fame is split into four categories, each one having its own set of eligibility requirements. Despite the fact that some of Conor McGregor’s opponents throughout his career received the place in that sought-for commemoration of fighting achievements, the same could not be said for the UFC superstar. There has been speculation about his invite into the Hall of Fame throughout his career due to the historical hold of two weight division belts, as well as high attendance and popularity of his matches, the conditions for the “plaque” are not so considerate.

Being it his age, activity versus inactivity, and the time of debut — the Irish athlete hasn’t received the official admission. Although, even in the past year, McGregor himself made a comment on the matter with the tweet: “Looking forward to my own Hall of Fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer.”

But, as of now, his name isn’t on the main page of UFC Hall of Fame, and neither are his title fights. Is there any chance of the UFC superstar to still secure a place in the revered Hall of Fame? The criteria for modern wing placement requires the fighter to be 35 years of age, and now, as McGregor fits the requirement, the Hall of Famer title might still be added to his martial arts resume.

Moving on, in the old post, the fighter commented on the wish for his bank account to hold a sum of “$25 million.” Though the actual earnings would be a speculation, his net worth shows as far a number as $200 million, with some outlets putting even double that.

In 2016, the fighter claimed to gather around $13 million per fight, per Forbes. Back in 2018, in the aforementioned fight for the interim lightweight title — a fight, which secured a high amount of pay-per-views — McGregor was reported to have earned $32 million.

Conor McGregor's career so far MMA wins 22 (10 in UFC) MMA losses 6 (4 in UFC) Biggest win in UFC Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205, 12th of November 2016) Biggest loss in UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 229, 6th of October 2018)

Concluding the checklist made by the fighter in 2013, “two gold belts” — done; “jiu-jitsu black belt” — done just recently; the high number in his bank account - done and the last, a place in the Hall of Fame — speculatively, might still be a thing in progress, but surely a likelihood given the career he's had.

Looking back, McGregor's career has been an explosive one in the scene of UFC and martial arts. Including many achievements; the holder of featherweight and lightweight at the same time has been arguably the most historical one, huge popularity of his own persona as well as his fights in UFC promotion, impressive statistics throughout his fighting career, numerous claims to Hall of Fame, and not least, a jiu-jitsu black belt added to his biography trivia!