MMA and boxing star Francis Ngannou took to X yesterday to announce the horrible news that his 15-month-old boy had sadly passed away. A horribly sad tweet followed by a statement from the Cameroonian saw the world unite to pay their respects and show sympathy for a situation that no one would wish to go through.

As people came together to wish the best for Ngannou, several MMA stars could be seen reaching out, most notably Conor McGregor.

Francis Ngannou has had a rise in combat sports in recent years, unlike many others. He left the UFC in 2022 as the heavyweight champion, citing pay reasons, before signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on a lucrative contract that would see him get paid more than his UFC contract, as well as letting him compete in outside ventures, such as boxing. Having since fought Tyson Fury, in an incredible showing, and Anthony Joshua, just as recently as a month ago, it seemed Ngannou was destined for a huge year, before the announcement of yesterday's horrid news.

The World Reacts to Francis Ngannou's Tragic Loss

The Cameroonian confirmed on the 29th of April that his 15-month baby had passed away

As the news surfaced online without any official confirmation, the PFL star took to X to say: "What is the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f****** tired."

Conor McGregor has since reached out to Ngannou

As Ngannou's replies flooded with sympathy, UFC star Conor McGregor replied with a message: "I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time."

A very classy response to what is a devastating situation, several other MMA stars could be seen doing the same, with Alex Volkanovski, Chris Weidman, and Cedric Doumbe, among many others, paying their respects, because as hard-hitting as a sport as MMA is, it is also a community, with situations like this proving so.

Francis Ngannou followed up his initial tweet with an official statement that confirmed the horrible passing of his 15-month-old son. In what is a tear-jerking statement, one that ends in the horrible sentence of: "How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea, because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Once again, Conor McGregor could be seen reaching out, this time with a lengthier message: "Absolutely gutted reading this, Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again."

Another lovely response, McGregor reflects the sentiments of everyone within the MMA community and around the world. It is times like this when everyone comes together for one cause, that you get to see what people are truly like behind the MMA-fuelled adrenaline, and it is as clear as day that the MMA community is built on love and respect, as that is what everyone is showing Ngannou as he tries to navigate his way through a horrible time.