Highlights Conor McGregor's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin was called off with just hours to go.

UFC plans to reschedule the event but has not provided a new date yet.

Dana White was set to travel to Dublin for the press conference and spoke to reporters about it on Sunday.

Conor McGregor's homecoming press conference to promote his upcoming UFC 303 bout with Michael Chandler has been postponed. The pair who are set to meet inside the Octagon on the 29th of June were due to take to the stage at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Monday evening, alongside UFC president Dana White.

Fans clamoured to snap up tickets for the event, selling it out in a matter of minutes last week. However, with just hours to go before the doors to the venue were set to open, the event was cancelled.

The promotion released a statement on Monday morning announcing the news, but did not provide a reason for the cancellation. Instead, the UFC insisted that the press conference would be rescheduled, but gave no indication of a new date.

UFC Releases Statement on McGregor Press Conference Postponement

"The UFC 303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you."

Just 24 hours earlier, Dana White had spoken about his now-cancelled trip to Dublin when answering a question on McGregor's lifestyle leading up to the five-round main event fight.

"I don’t know what's real on the internet and what's not real on the internet. I don’t know timing-wise, in one of them he’s got a beard and in one of them he doesn’t have the beard. I have no idea if any of that’s real or true or whatever, but Conor’s not a dumb guy and this is obviously a big fight for him, he’s calling it the best comeback in the history of sports and all that stuff, so we’ll see what happens. I will actually be with him tomorrow. I’m flying there right now so I’ll see what’s going on."

With such a high-profile press conference being axed at the last moment, questions have naturally been raised as to whether the fight itself - scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas - will happen. As of now, though, there is no suggestion that the bout will be cancelled.

McGregor last fought in Ireland back in 2014, when he knocked out Diego Brandao inside of a round at the same 3Arena where Monday's press conference was due to take place.