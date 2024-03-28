Highlights Flyweight UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has leaked Conor McGregor's purse & contract details, revealing stark contrasts in compensation between weight classes.

Johnson argued that flyweight fighters like himself did not receive pay-per-view points, leading to significant revenue disparities compared to heavier divisions.

UFC's revenue soared to $1.3 billion in 2023, highlighting the financial success of the organisation amid controversies surrounding fighter compensation.

In a recent YouTube video, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson leaked Conor McGregor’s UFC purse and contract details, as well as slighting his own compensation during his career.

Johnson commented on his and McGregor’s contracts while reacting to “The Forgotten Victims of Dana White,” a YouTube video detailing fighters that were allegedly mistreated by the UFC. Johnson was the first fighter in the video, which also featured Tyron Woodley, Francis Ngannou, and Tito Ortiz.

Conor McGregor's UFC Purse & Contract Details

Demetrious Johnson has opened up about how the UFC paid some of their fighters

Mighty Mouse was the UFC flyweight champion for nearly six years, and defended his title on numerous occasions. He commented on McGregor’s pay packet by saying: “If you’re a lightweight or a welterweight, middleweight, or heavyweight, I’ve been told that once they became champion, they got $500,000 flat, and it went straight into their contract.

“They got pay-per-view points every single time. So, when Conor became champion, he got $500,000 flat pay-per-view points. Jon Jones got $500,000 flat, pay-per-view points."

This focus on weight class being a primary indicator for pay was a theme throughout the video. Johnson conceded that his fights never really translated into the mainstream media outlets and into pay-per-view buys. Mighty Mouse argued that he had no trouble getting onto highlight reels, but that his issue lay in drawing in paying live viewers.

Johnson argued that this is primarily due to the popularity of the heavier weight divisions following the golden age of heavyweight boxing. “They do not give pay-per-view points to flyweight guys,” he concluded.

Johnson has had beef with UFC before about pay

This is not the first time that Johnson has brought up the issue of pay-per-view points. He was the author of an open letter to the public in 2017 that highlighted issues around his treatment by the UFC.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: UFC achieved a staggering $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

Dana White responded to the allegations by saying that Johnson did not want pay-per-view points in his contract initially, but that he’d rather have money up-front due to a lack of confidence in his ability to sell views.

What Are UFC PPV Points

So, what are pay-per-view points? Essentially, a flat amount of money based on the pay-per-view sales for a particular event is given to the fighter. This supplements the fighter’s appearance fee and makes a well-sold event all the more lucrative.

Johnson has such a grievance with the points system due to the fact that six of his 11 title defences were on pay-per-view, but he was not reimbursed by the UFC through these points.

Johnson did not directly say how much he would have won had he been given pay-per-view points, but he did express his grievances over lost personal profit by commenting: “If I would have got pay-per-view points every single time I defended my belt, if I was on the Jon Jones, Conor McGregor card, Amanda Nunes, whatever it may be, it might not be an $800,000 extra cheque, but those extra six-figure cheques add up eventually with 10-11 consecutive title defences."

It is clear, then, that Johnson would have earned a lot of money had he been granted pay-per-view points as a UFC champion. As one of, if not the, most successful flyweight fighters in history, it is difficult to argue that he did not deserve the compensation for the value he added to the UFC.