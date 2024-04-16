Highlights McGregor's welterweight record stands at 1-2, with his only loss coming on short notice against Diaz.

The rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 was a close fight, ultimately won by McGregor via decision.

McGregor's return to welterweight at UFC 246 saw a 40-second knockout of Cerrone, reigniting his career.

Conor McGregor is best known as a UFC featherweight and lightweight, after all, that's where he won both of his UFC titles. But McGregor also fought at welterweight (170 pounds) three times in his UFC career. And that's the weight he'll be when he fights Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June.

Before he steps into the Octagon on the 29th of June, let's take a look back at the three fights he had in the welterweight division previously.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 1 - UFC 196 (March 2016)

Conor suffered his first UFC loss at UFC 196

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 20: Conor McGregor (L) kicks Nate Diaz during their welterweight rematch at the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The first time McGregor fought at welterweight was due to his opponent, Raphael dos Anjos, falling through at the last minute. Nate Diaz agreed to fight on just a few day's notice and thus the fight was changed from 155 pounds to 170 pounds to accommodate the last-minute nature of the fight. The bout would end up being the first-ever UFC loss for McGregor after Diaz submitted him in the second round. It's hard to say how much the short notice and weight difference played a part in the loss but it could be argued that they took a toll on McGregor. And the biggest supporting evidence to that theory is their rematch.

Related Conor McGregor's UFC Purse & Contract Details Leaked Demetrious Johnson, a UFC legend, has revealed all about how Conor McGregor's purse and contract works.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 - UFC 202 (August 2016)

The rematch between Conor and Nate was incredibly close

The pair met again in August of the same year but the terms were very different. The fight was planned and both athletes had a full camp. The performance is easily one of McGregor's best fights and they went five full rounds of back-and-forth action. McGregor won the fight via a majority decision and fans still debate who really won the fight to this day.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone - UFC 246 (January 2020)

Conor earned his first stoppage win since 2016 versus Cerrone

After the Diaz matches, McGregor went back to lightweight and fought Eddie Alvares at UFC 205 where he defeated the former champion and became the two-division champion. He then fought a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and a lightweight fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He then retired and took two years off before coming back to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Their bout was contested at 170 pounds and McGregor stunned with a 40-second knockout of Cerrone putting him back on the map and reigniting the flame that was McGregor.

"The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in history. Will you be a witness?"

Overall, McGregor went 1-2 in his welterweight bouts which isn't half bad considering the circumstances surrounding his only 170-pound loss. This fight with Chandler is going to be interesting because there will be huge factors at play and big questions fans will want to be answered. Will the leg break change McGregor's fight style? Will his cardio be affected by his weight cut after bulking up? Will the nearly four-year layoff cause McGregor problems? We can't know until he's in the cage. And we can't wait.