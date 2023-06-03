It looks as if Conor McGregor will be back after two-years away from the UFC.

The Irishman broke his leg in a trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021, and has since been going through an extensive rehabilitation programme to prepare for a return.

McGregor confirmed his intentions to return to the USADA drug-testing pool and find a date for his return earlier this year, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

However, we already know who he will face, having announced he will throw down with Michael Chandler as part of the promotion's latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor predicts Chandler KO

In typically brash and confident fashion, McGregor has backed himself to return at the highest level despite his brutal injury.

I like Michael,” McGregor told The Mac Life. He’s more of an athlete type of guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall.

But as far as the small, finer details, I’m not sure. I’m interested to see. It’ll be an interesting one to go against him (in coaching) before I go against him (in the fight).

“I think I’m just going to slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicy, (more) than anyone he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy.

"I think I’ll slice through him.”

Chandler equally is confident that he will end the fight early, a prediction which McGregor was quick to ridicule on social media as he looks to restore momentum.

Rumours have been gathering pace over a potential date at the end of the year, around a similar time to the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

And it appears we may be one-step closer to seeing 'The Mac' back in action, with the UFC booking a venue in Las Vegas for the final month of the year.

A Twitter post revealed that the UFC have applied for a work permit on December 16 per Twitter account, MMA_Kings.

Both the 34-year-old and the American have previously suggested that the fight will take place in Sin City, and the T-Mobile Arena will be big enough to play host to the huge fight.

This huge hint coincides with the opening airing of the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, which Chandler and McGregor have already filmed.

Both fighters were put against each other in a coaching format, and even had a fiery showdown which will be aired later in the series.