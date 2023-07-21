Conor McGregor remains the biggest star in MMA, but when and if he will fight again is still uncertain.

After McGregor broke his leg during his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier, he removed himself from the USADA testing pool, so he could focus on his rehab.

During that time, it was expected the Irishman would be back in about a year, but over two years later he has yet to re-enter the testing pool.

As fans debate whether he will return, a fresh update from McGregor's manager may have just put his huge comeback appearance in jeopardy until 2024.

Who will be Conor McGregor's return opponent?

Conor McGregor has vowed that his comeback will be the greatest comeback in the history of combat sports.

Yet, his return opponent has not officially been announced.

Himself and Chandler have been thrust into a rivalry, having filmed the latest series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, where the American has outclassed his fellow coach.

But they do hope the return matchup is against the former Bellator lightweight champion.

Many alternative opponents have been linked to a showdown against McGregor including Charles Oliveira, who is now instead set to rematch Islam Makhachev in the Middle East.

As of right now, Conor McGregor won't be fighting anybody until he re-enters the USADA testing pool. But, all signs point to him doing that soon and returning against Michael Chandler sometime in 2024.

He will be hoping that he will finally have the opportunity to return to winning ways after losing three of his last four outings in the octagon.

Is McGregor's return delayed?

McGregor has been at the heart of a crisis as fans eagerly await the news of his planned comeback, after nearly two years out of action.

The Irishman has been back in full MMA training after breaking his leg, but has yet to been given a date despite the UFC initially pencilling in Las Vegas this December.

The hope for many was McGregor would re-enter the USADA pool and fight in December against Michael Chandler.

However, that hasn't been the case and Audie Attar, the manager of McGregor revealed the Irishman likely won't fight until 2024.

“One of the things everybody forgets is that Conor was one of the most tested athletes when he was competing, and we’re going about things the right way,” Attar told MMA Junkie about Conor McGregor. “We’re in active discussions with the UFC, we’ve spoken to USADA, and we’re going to do things the right way. "You can’t rule out the end of the year, but I think just in terms of where we are right now in terms of the date, it’s likely going to be 2024."

Although he coached TUF 31 opposite against Michael Chandler, Attar doesn't rule out McGregor fighting someone other than Chandler in his return.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Conor McGregor won't fight in 2023.

USADA has been adamant that McGregor needs to be in the USADA testing pool for six months before taking a fight, and with there being less than six months until the end of the year, the Irishman will now reportedly look to 2024 for his comeback.

There have been rumours that McGregor has been attempting to exploit a loophole in the system, whereby he is able to return way before the six-month period required.

But it appears there has been no progress on this front, and despite Dana White's optimism that his leading superstar can return again this year, it appears hope is dwindling.