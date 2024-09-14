It has been confirmed that, despite being scheduled to face Conor McGregor for more than a year, Michael Chandler will now turn his attention to Charles Olivera in his return to the Octagon. The lightweight bout is set to be contested over five rounds, on the 16th of November, at UFC 309. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chandler insisted he wants to "get the opportunity to take a title run" - and feels that his championship ambitions will be better served by taking on the Brazilian, rather than waiting around for McGregor.

The Irishman has been out of action since July 2021, when he lost via an injury stoppage to Dustin Poirier. McGregor had been set to meet Chandler in his return bout at UFC 303 back in June, before another injury derailed those plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Chandler last fought at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he lost to Dustin Poirier.

Now, having tried unsuccessfully to make the McGregor vs Chandler fight happen for two years, UFC CEO Dana White appears ready to throw the towel in on the bout. Discussing his plans for McGregor after it become apparent that Chandler wanted to move on from the fight, White insisted that he expects to see 'The Notorious' compete again - although he admits it won't be against his American rival.

Dana White is 'Confident' That Conor McGregor Will Fight in the UFC in 2025

The UFC boss did not name a potential opponent for his biggest star

Per BJPenn.com, White ruled out the idea that McGregor will fight Chandler, suggesting that the former Bellator Lightweight Champion is no longer interested in the bout.

"Chandler said 'I'm done waiting. I want to fight.'" The UFC have accomodated that request by booking him in a high-profile rematch with Oliveira. However, much of the attention at White's media scrum ahead of this weekend's UFC Noche pay-per-view was centred on what lies ahead for McGregor. Directly asked about his plans for the former two-weight world champion, White declared:

"Conor's coming back in 2025. I wasn't confident [he'd be back] in 2024, but I am in 2025. I know more than you guys know and I'm confident!"

Whatever information White has, he might want to share it with McGregor. The Irishman appeared hugely frustrated at being 'kept out of the loop' by the UFC at a press conference on Friday evening. Conor threw out the idea that the Chandler fight could take place 'in December, January or February', but that timeline doesn't seem to fit in with the promotion's plans. McGregor even suggested that he had spoken to Saudi Arabian combat sports chief Turki Alalshikh about helping him secure a fight date. It now appears that he'll have to wait until the start of the new calendar year to find out when he will next compete.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 14/09/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

As the biggest star in the history of the sport, McGregor shouldn't have any problems securing an opponent for his eventual comeback. However, the UFC brass don't appear in any rush to line up a fresh opponent for their biggest star. The 36-year-old still has two fights remaining on his current contract - and is highly unlikely to be allowed to compete elsewhere until he has fulfilled those obligations. Fans have waited more than three years for McGregor's return and look set for an even longer wait to see him make the walk to the Octagon again.