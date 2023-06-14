A worker has claimed he was sacked after leaking footage of construction work being undertaken at Anfield.

The work in question, is to redevelop the Anfield Road stand as the club aim to increase their capacity from 54,000 to 61,000.

The name of the individual is Kev Moore. Taking to Twitter, he claimed: "Sacked by @LFC for a video I didn't even post."

Why was Kev Moore 'sacked'?

The reason behind the controversy comes from a video uploaded to TikTok which shows Moore taking a seat high up in the new stand.

In the video, he can be heard saying: "you do not want to be sitting here."

He then flips round the camera to give a view from his seat, and it's safe to say he is not impressed.

"Look how steep those stairs are, lad, f***ing steep them," he continued in his critique of the work being done.

He then goes on to say: "Look at the view of the pitch. You're in the f***ing nosebleeds here," before comparing it to: "Newcastle away."

It's not all negative however, as Moore gives an update: "It's taking shape now though."

On Wednesday afternoon, he uploaded a further video where he was laughing and joking with his colleagues as he prepared to exit the stadium.

In a parting shot, Moore claimed: "They're not a**ed about the six tonnes of bricks that fell from the scaffolding. No, it's me making videos on my break, that's the nightmare."

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool sources denied that the club had sacked Moore but instead the company he works for had taken issue with him using his phone when prohibited from doing so.

What is the work being done at Anfield?

Once completed, the stand will hold 16,000 supporters and is expected to cost around £80 million.

Liverpool will be playing away from home in the opening fixture of the 2023/24 Premier League season in order to give them more time to complete the work.