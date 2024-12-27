Napoli are preparing a move for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, with the Red Devils open to letting the player leave in January, according to Napoli Calcio Live.

Shaw has endured a miserable season thus far, managing just 70 minutes of Premier League football as he continues to suffer from persistent injury issues. As a result of these fitness problems, Ruben Amorim has determined the left-back to be surplus to requirements, and United are subsequently willing to part ways with the Englishman next month.

Antonio Conte has identified Shaw as a primary target due to his versatility in being able to play both as a wing-back and on the left of a back three, with the Italian hopeful of exploiting Napoli and United's healthy relationship to secure a deal. The ex-Chelsea boss is also interested in bringing Marcus Rashford to Naples, in what could be a shock double swoop for the outcasted Red Devils duo.

Napoli Eyeing Move for Shaw

Conte wants to raid United

Despite making 278 appearances for United since signing for the club in 2014, Shaw has continually been hindered by various injury issues, and he managed just 12 Premier League starts in the entirety of last season. These setbacks only seem to be getting worse, with the 29-year-old yet to begin a league game this term.

Amorim no doubt would've been hoping to utilise a fit Shaw when he arrived at Old Trafford in November, but the Portuguese hasn't yet been able to call upon the player consistently. Now, Napoli Calcio Live report that he isn't part of the plans in the north-west moving forward, and United will look to facilitate his departure in January.

In spite of his ongoing fitness problems, Conte is intent on landing Shaw. The veteran coach wants the England international to deputise at both left-wing-back and left-back, and it's understood that the player may be enticed by the prospect of reuniting with ex-teammate Scott McTominay.

Napoli and United are said to hold a positive relationship, which Conte may use to his advantage when looking to add Shaw and Rashford to his ranks.

Injury-prone, approaching 30 and earning a purported hefty wage worth £200,000 a week, United may have to settle for a minimal fee for Shaw.

Shaw's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Pass Accuracy 81.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.21 Tackles Per 90 1.03 Interceptions Per 90 0.56 Key Passes Per 90 1.21

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024