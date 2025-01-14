Napoli have identified Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A giants have earmarked the Germany international as an option to bolster Antonio Conte’s frontline this month, alongside Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

However, the Argentinian forward is reportedly Napoli’s priority target to replace Kvaratskhelia, and they would only consider a move for Werner if they fail to land Garnacho in the coming weeks.

While there have been exploratory contacts in the past few days, it may be a difficult deal to execute, considering Werner is on loan at Spurs from RB Leipzig.

Werner Eyed by Serie A Giants

According to Di Marzio, Werner could be given the green light by Tottenham to explore a potential move to Napoli after the North London derby against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is seemingly not considered untouchable in Ange Postecoglou’s squad, having struggled to impress the Australian tactician this season after re-joining on loan from Leipzig.

Werner, who earns £200,000 per week, has made just four starts in the Premier League this term, assisting three goals in 507 minutes of action.

The 28-year-old scored once for Spurs in the Carabao Cup, netting the opener in their surprise 2-1 victory over Manchester City in September.

While Tottenham have an option to make Werner’s arrival permanent at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources suggest Werner is not expected to remain in North London next summer.

Spurs are understood to be looking for reinforcements up front this month and have placed their focus on Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who is also a target for Man United.

Tottenham are currently 12th in the Premier League table, having won just once in their last eight top-flight games.

Timo Werner's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 17 Goals 0 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.0 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 507

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.