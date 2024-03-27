Highlights Only a few NBA teams have a real shot at the championship, with battle-tested, half-court-dominant squads coming out on top each year.

Each year in the NBA, there are a number of teams that have their sights set on the Larry O'Brien trophy and a championship ring, but the truth is, only a small handful of those squads genuinely have a shot of coming out on top each year. While LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors clashing in the NBA Finals became somewhat of a formality during the mid-2010s, the landscape of the league features much more parity now — giving even more teams hope that they can walk away from the season as champions.

Only one team will come out on top, however, with 15 others feeling the sting of defeat and only a few that will walk away from the season and consider it a success. They are cutthroat, slow-paced, and built for teams that are battle-tested and can dominate teams in the half-court, attributes not many teams can claim to have.

Young squads getting their first taste of the postseason are usually met with a quick defeat, no matter how successful they fared in the regular season. This year, in particular, there are a number of teams led by players under-25 primed for a competitive playoff run.

There's a big difference between being a competitive first-round matchup and being a championship contender, though, and like most years, only a small handful of teams can truly be deemed "contenders" as the regular season comes to a close.

Boston Celtics – Contender

Boston has an 11-game cushion over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference

It's hard to find a team that has come closer to a championship without actually winning one in recent years than the Boston Celtics, who have four Eastern Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals loss dating back to the 2016-17 season.

The Celtics' roster has gone through a number of changes as the front office continues to make tweaks in order to compile a championship team. While notable talents such as Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have all come and gone in Boston, it finally seems the Celtics have cracked the code for putting the perfect supporting cast around their two All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston made waves this past summer by swinging massive trades for defensive standout Jrue Holiday, who has provided the Celtics with a true playmaking guard, and lanky three-and-D center Kristaps Porzingis, who has brought a new element to the team on both ends of the court.

Aided by their new acquisitions and continued growth from their core, the Celtics have dominated the league for most of the season, posting the best net rating in the NBA by far at +12.0. Unsurprisingly, Boston has almost certainly locked in the best record in the entire league at 56-14 as this determined roster looks to finish what they started.

Best Net Ratings in the NBA Category Celtics Thunder Timberwolves Pelicans Net Rating +12.0 +7.8 +6.4 +5.4 ORTG 122.3 119.0 114.6 117.0 DRTG 110.3 111.2 108.3 111.5

With seasoned playoff veterans, hungry All-Stars in their prime, and a dominant scheme on both sides of the court, the Celtics have their best chance in recent memory to snag banner 18.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Pretender

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently second in MVP odds this season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been compiling assets and building for the future ever since deciding to part ways with former franchise cornerstones Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

The Thunder and their general manager, Sam Presti, have gained a reputation for stockpiling draft picks in recent years, making it possible for the franchise to put together a competitive roster and still have assets to improve down the road. With their explosive offense led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their poised defense across the board, Oklahoma City has looked like one of the best teams in the NBA throughout the year.

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023-24 Stats Category Statistic League Rank ORTG 118.7 4th DRTG 111.4 5th NRTG 7.3 2nd FG% 49.9 2nd 3P% 39.0 3rd

Perched atop the Western Conference for now at 49-20, many of the key contributors on the Thunder will be getting their first postseason experience, including starters Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, among others.

Giddey's continued offensive struggles make him concerned as a starter on a playoff team, and despite the immense talent Oklahoma City has put together in just the last couple of seasons, very few players enter the postseason for the first time and dominate.

The new-look Thunder may be able to pull out a first-round win behind an MVP-level performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, but Oklahoma City will likely take another year to gel before the team can have realistic championship aspirations.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Contender

Minnesota has the best record against Western Conference opponents, at 33-12

After years of lottery-bound seasons and mediocre playoff teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves have finally put together a roster that has truly competed with the best this season.

Currently fighting for the best record in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves have quickly flipped the script on their success despite bringing back most of the same roster. The rising superstardom of Anthony Edwards and his dynamic created with Karl-Anthony Towns has given the team an offensive tandem that is capable of leading the Timberwolves on a deep playoff run.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 Big 3 Stats Category Anthony Edwards Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert PTS 26.4 22.1 13.6 REB 5.5 8.4 12.9 AST 5.2 3.0 1.1 FG% 46.5 50.6 64.6 PIE 14.7 14.2 13.4

More importantly, Minnesota has been absolutely suffocating on defense this season, leading the NBA in defensive rating by a whole two points from the next best team. The savvy acquisition of veteran point guard Mike Conley, the incredible length and timing of Jaden McDaniels, and the gelling of Towns and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert have given the Timberwolves the fiercest defensive identity in the league.

Unlike the Thunder, who have a young and talented, but inexperienced and at times undersized roster, Minnesota has put together a solid balance of youth and playoff-tested veterans and possesses versatility to guard any team in the league. If the offense doesn't completely sputter and Edwards responds positively to the bright lights of the postseason, expect the Timberwolves to compete for an NBA Finals berth.

Phoenix Suns – Pretender

Phoenix's Devin Booker (4), Kevin Durant (13), and Bradley Beal (3) have combined for 20 All-Star appearances

The Phoenix Suns decided to move on from the majority of players that made up their 2020 NBA Finals run, where they came up short to the Milwaukee Bucks, in a pair of massive trades for All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns also moved on from disgruntled center DeAndre Ayton, bringing in veteran big Jusuf Nurkic to replace him.

Due to the magnitude of pairing the aforementioned stars with fellow star Devin Booker, Phoenix was a popular pick to coast through the Western Conference playoffs due to the sheer talent of their offense. Instead, injuries have plagued the team throughout the season, forcing the Suns to go all-in during the final stretch of the season to avoid being a play-in team or missing the postseason altogether.

While Durant and Booker have lived up to their star reputation while on the court this season, its apparent that the role decrease and injuries plaguing Beal have begun to affect him on the court as he enters his 30s. Still undoubtedly a valuable contributor and above-average starter, in hindsight, Phoenix may have been better off dealing for a more defensive-minded star instead. Grayson Allen becoming a staple in the team’s starting lineup due to his prominence as a sharpshooter has made Beal even less of a factor in recent months.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Statistic League Rank OPP PTS OFF TOV 18.6 27th OPP 2ND CHANCE PTS 14.4 26th OPP PTS IN PAINT 49.5 13th

Despite a top-10 offense and net rating, the Suns are hard to trust in the playoffs considering their mediocre defense has been prone to allow big runs, digging themselves a whole that their stars must bail them out of. Nurkic's shortcomings as a rim-protector also doesn't help Phoenix's chances of stopping anyone in the postseason, if they still get there.