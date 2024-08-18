Highlights Both 2023 conference championship losers face potential setbacks in 2024.

Emerging teams like the Packers and Texans are set for big seasons.

Being a playoff contender doesn't guarantee being a Super Bowl contender.

The NFL has plenty of talented teams every year, but that doesn't mean every team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Some teams are good enough to make the playoffs but don't have what it takes to go all the way and compete for a championship.

According to USA Today, the following 10 teams have the greatest Super Bowl odds heading into the 2024 season:

NFL Power Rankings Based On Super Bowl Odds (via USA Today) Team Super Bowl Odds 1. Kansas City Chiefs +550 2. San Francisco 49ers +600 3. Baltimore Ravens +1000 4. Detroit Lions +1200 T-5. Cincinnati Bengals +1400 T-5. Philadelphia Eagles +1400 7. Buffalo Bills +1500 T-8. Green Bay Packers +1600 T-8. Houston Texans +1600 10. Dallas Cowboys +1800

Immediately after looking at this list, it's fascinating that the New York Jets fell just outside the top-10, considering the excitement behind Aaron Rodgers ' torn Achilles. Every other team makes sense based off of last year's results, but that doesn't mean all of these teams will be the top-10 teams in the NFL this year or be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Of these teams, a few are pretenders, while others will be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024.

Related Why Aaron Rodgers Will Win 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Why New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will take home the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year award after missing last season with an Achilles injury.

1 Contender: Kansas City Chiefs

Following their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs only improved as they attempt to complete the first-ever three-beat in NFL history.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs , they're going to be considered Super Bowl contenders. What's quite impressive is that after last season's Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs managed to improve their roster in 2024, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. They didn't lose many players while adding a few players who would contribute right away:

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Key Additions Player Acquisition Type Marquise Brown, WR One-year, $7 million Xavier Worthy, WR Drafted 28th overall Kingsley Suamataia, OT Drafted 63rd overall

These upgrades aren't drastic, but the wide receiver corps specifically was one of the team's biggest weaknesses in 2023. With a faster wide receiver corps, the Chiefs could get back to their more explosive offensive playstyle before Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs finished 15th in points scored and ninth in yards gained in 2023, the two worst offensive finishes in these categories for the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

2 Contenders: San Francisco 49ers

Unless Brandon Aiyuk is traded, the 49ers are too talented to not be the NFC frontrunners once again in 2024.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Since Brock Purdy took over as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback in 2022, they're 17-4 in the regular season. San Francisco lost a key piece in Arik Armstead , who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being cut. However, they added some defensive line help with Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos .

The 49ers team finished 12-5 and reached the Super Bowl last season. Unless a Brandon Aiyuk trade actually occurs, they should be in a similar position this year. They're too talented and well-coached to not be competing late into January.

3

4 Pretender: Baltimore Ravens

After losing several key starters in free agency following a disappointing AFC Championship Game loss, the Ravens are no longer the contenders they were in 2023.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season really felt like the chance where the Baltimore Ravens could reach the Super Bowl, but they blew it. Baltimore failed to consistently run the ball, while Lamar Jackson only completed 54% of his passes. Despite having the league's best defense and holding the Chiefs to only 17 points in the AFC Championship Game, they could not do it. And they're going to be without several key players in 2024:

2024 Baltimore Ravens Key Departures Player New Team Patrick Queen, LB Pittsburgh Steelers Jadeveon Clowney, DE Carolina Panthers Geno Stone, S Cincinnati Bengals John Simpson, OG New York Jets Devin Duvernay, WR Jacksonville Jaguars Ronald Darby, CB Jacksonville Jaguars Gus Edwards, RB Los Angeles Chargers J.K. Dobbins, RB Los Angeles Chargers Kevin Zeitler, OG Detroit Lions Odell Beckham Jr., WR Miami Dolphins

Other than improving the running back position by signing Derrick Henry or improving the secondary by drafting Nate Wiggins, the Ravens aren't as talented on the offensive line, wide receiver corps, or defensive line. Baltimore should still be a playoff contender, but they're going to have a tough time getting further in the playoffs with a weaker roster.

5 Pretender: Detroit Lions

With a more competitive NFC this season, the Lions' chance at winning a Super Bowl might be gone.

Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions ' Super Bowl window was mighty short, and it might've already ended after their NFC Championship loss last season. After a major collapse against the 49ers, the Lions season ended in disappointing fashion. They were always going to have an uphill battle with Jared Goff as their quarterback, and now the NFC is far more talented than it was a year ago.

Detroit improved their secondary in the 2024 NFL Draft with the additions of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., but didn't do much else to give this team a lift. Goff will always restrict them, as they don't have as good quarterback play as some of the other best teams in the NFL. They also aren't as dynamic in the passing game as other teams outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta .

6 Contender: Cincinnati Bengals

A healthy Joe Burrow should lead the Bengals back as one of the AFC's best in 2024.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was a nightmare before it started for the Cincinnati Bengals . Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain in training camp, and it clearly lingered over the first month of the season. Unfortunately, the injuries never ended for Burrow, as he eventually tore a ligament in his right wrist, ending his 2023 season. Despite these events, the Bengals still finished 9-8, fighting for a playoff spot.

Cincinnati did some promising things this offseason, but nothing that will drastically improve their team. However, they didn't lose many key pieces either. As long as Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase remain healthy this season, there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't be giving the Chiefs problems in the AFC.

7 Philadelphia Eagles

After rounding out the season with a 1-6 record and an NFC Wild Card loss, Howie Roseman focused on improving several weaknesses on the Eagles roster.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit- Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was an embarrassment for the Philadelphia Eagles , but Howie Roseman was sure to get right to work to avoid that from happening again. After the secondary struggled all season and the offense was inconsistent down the stretch, Roseman made some necessary moves to improve the team's 2024 results.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Key Additions Player/Coach Acquisition Type Bryce Huff, LB Three-year, $51.1 million Saquon Barkley, RB Three-year, $37.7 million Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S Three-year, $27 million Devin White, LB One-year, $4 million Mekhi Becton, OT One-year, $2.7 million Zack Baun, LB One-year, $1.6 million Vic Fangio, DC Signed Kellen Moore, OC Signed Quinyon Mitchell, CB Drafted 22nd overall Cooper DeJean, CB Drafted 40th overall Jalyx Hunt, LB Drafted 94th overall

From the secondary that finished 31st against the pass last season to the run game that finished 20th in yards per attempt, the Eagles addressed as much as they could. Outside the inside linebacker position, this team is in much better shape than last season.

8 Pretender: Buffalo Bills

An offense that lost its two best wide receivers makes it hard to compete for a championship without any immediate replacements.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Buffalo Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East, but they aren't a legitimate threat in the AFC. After the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis , this team isn't going to be as consistent in the passing game as they've been. Buffalo is going through a soft rebuild, as they revamp the wide receiver corps and their secondary.

As long as Josh Allen remains healthy, this team should be competitive. They just won't have the talent level to compete with some of the best teams in the AFC. Clearly, the Bills are playing the long game, hoping to develop a more competitive team for years to come.

9 Contender: Green Bay Packers

Last year was just the beginning of a really talented Packers team ready to erupt.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last year felt like a warning to the rest of the NFL, that the Green Bay Packers are ready to compete as one of the NFC's best teams for years to come. Jordan Love broke out in his first full season as the Packers starting quarterback, finishing second in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 32. While their run defense was a weakness, they were quite impressive across the board everywhere else, leading to them becoming the first #7 seed to ever win a playoff game.

They could've done a better job this offseason improving their run defense, but they drastically improved their safety position by signing Xavier McKinney and drafting Javon Bullard. They also improved the run game by drafting Jordan Morgan and Marshawn Lloyd, along with signing Josh Jacobs. Green Bay is still a flawed team entering the 2024 season, but they're incredibly talented with more experience after last season's playoff run.

10 Contender: Houston Texans

The Texans might not be a top-five team, but they're going to be a tough team to beat this season.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans might be a tad overhyped, but they should still see plenty of success in 2024. With the emergence of C.J. Stroud last season, the Texans were one of the NFL's best surprises, as they won the AFC South. After an exciting 2023 season, the Texans only improved through the draft and free agency.

Houston Texans 2024 Key Additions Player Acquisition Type Stefon Diggs, WR Traded for 2025 second round pick Danielle Hunter, EDGE Two-year, $49 million Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Three-year, $34 million Denico Autry, EDGE Two-year, $20 million Jeff Okudah, CB One-year, $4.7 million Kamari Lassiter, CB Drafted 42 overall Blake Fisher, OT Drafted 59th overall Calen Bullock, S Drafted 78th overall Cade Stover, TE Drafted 123rd overall

The Texans took advantage of their rookie quarterback contract by adding talented players to their wide receiver corps and defensive line. Not only should the Texans have one of the best passing offenses in 2024, but they should also have one of the best front seven groups in the league.

11 Pretender: Dallas Cowboys

If the Cowboys franchise wasn't so valuable, they might not even be on this list with a disastrous offseason.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Everything that could've been said about the Dallas Cowboys disappointing offseason has been said time and time again. From the failed contract negotiations to losing 10+ starters in free agency to spending the least amount of money in the NFL this offseason, the Cowboys have been a true nightmare in 2024.

Not only are the Cowboys pretenders but there's a legitimate chance that they won't even be playoff contenders in 2024. While the rest of the NFL improved, the Cowboys significantly regressed. It doesn't seem like jerry jones knows how to proceed with the team, and it's put this team in a really poor position heading into this season.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys are poised for a major setback after three consecutive 12-5 seasons.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.