The Sacramento Kings’ NBA playoff chances now hinge on winning a match-up against the Golden State Warriors, in what is a repeat of last season’s Western Conference first-round where the Kings bowed out early as the third seed after losing Game 7 at home.

But, this time around, the two teams face each other in the ninth-tenth seeded match-up of the Play-In tournament, where they are each fighting over the chance to have an all-or-nothing showdown for the eighth overall seed, with league insider Mark Medina suggesting that the Kings will need to rely on their continuity and depth if they are to progress.

Slide Down To Ninth Seed

Dropped six of their last 10 games

The Kings’ goal this season was to capitalize on their 2022-23 regular season campaign in which they put an end to their 16-season playoff drought, having claimed the third overall seed in the Western Conference.

Initially, things began well in which the Kings picked up nine wins from their first 15 outings of the 2023-24 campaign, entering the All-Star break in eighth place in the West, albeit only marginally, with a 31-23 winning record.

Following the All-Star break, though, the Kings would go on to pick up only 15 more wins in their final 28 games of the season, and suffered a sharp dip in form, only able to tack on four more wins in their last 10 appearances, which ultimately saw them slide down to the ninth seed in the conference.

This means they will now have to win two Play-In games if they are to reach the post-season, with their first game coming against the team that knocked them out of the first-round of the play-offs last season - the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings - Pre/Post All-Star Statistics Comparison Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PTS 118.4 113.0 OPP PTS 117.9 108.8 ORTG 116.6 115.3 DRTG 116.1 110.9 NRTG 0.5 4.4 PACE 100.58 97.33

Only three other teams who either automatically qualified for the post-season or are in the Play-In tournament suffered the same or a worse record over their last 10 games (Cleveland Cavaliers – 4-6 record, Milwaukee Bucks – 3-7 record, Atlanta Hawks 3-7 record).

Now, a lot of variables could be attributed to the Kings’ sharp decline down the stretch of the season, with guard Kevin Huerter missing the final 13 games after dislocating his shoulder, having been a solid contributor for the team for much of the season prior to his injury in which he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

Furthermore, and perhaps a bigger detriment to the team was the loss of highly-touted Sixth Man of the Year contender Malik Monk, who suffered a right MCL sprain which forced him to miss the final nine games of a season in which he had surpassed expectations and excelled in a bench role.

With these absences of some key personnel, some believe that Sacramento are primed for an early play-off exit – should they reach the post-season – despite their significant improvements on defense, and the All-Star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who has had one of the best seasons of his career, still healthy and preparing to lead the team in their win or go home Play-In tournament match-up tonight.

Kings Trying To Have ‘Balanced Offense’, ‘Elevated Defense’

While Medina acknowledges that the Kings’ entire system is built on its two All-Stars, the journalist also raised the point that head coach Mike Brown was trying to construct a Kings team which was more balanced on both ends of the floor, with more improvements needing to be made, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“Obviously everything starts with De’AaronFox and Domantas Sabonis. But, I think that the Kings’identity really is in their continuity and depth. Mike Brown is really trying to have them have a balanced offense, and is trying to have the team elevate theirdefense, as far as how well they defend without fouling, and their physicality.”

Sabonis and Fox Will Have To Carry the Load

Combined for 63.9 points, 23.9 rebounds and 15.4 assists during 2023-24 season

Though Medina alluded to the Kings’ identity being their continuity and depth, having Brown wanting his team to step up more on defense while maintaining their sound offense, these things are naturally made more difficult when a team loses some of their depth due to injury.

Consequently, if the Kings are to overcome a star-studded Warriors team in the double Play-In, then they may have no choice but to stray away from this identity slightly, and run virtually all of their offensive sets through Fox and Sabonis, which has yielded success for much of their time together in Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Statistics Category Domantas Sabonis De'Aaron Fox On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court PTS 86.1 30.5 88.7 36.5 AST 21.6 6.7 20.6 9.7 REB 32.2 11.8 33.0 14.2 FG% 48.1 46.4 47.8 47.4 3P% 37.0 35.8 37 .2 35.3 +/- 0.8 0.9 3.1 -1.1

Throughout the season, an argument could have been made that the Kings regressed offensively, having seen their offensive efficiency drop from 118.6 - the best in the league during the 2022-23 season - to ranking only 13th overall, with an offensive efficiency of 116.2 this season.

Another argument could be made that teams, particularly in the West, strengthened and advanced much more this year, with competition for coveted places much closer than ever before.

One constant has remained though - the elite-level play of their powerhouse duo Fox and Sabonis, who, when sharing the floor together, have helped the Kings outscore their opponents by 3.9 points per 100 possessions in almost 2000 minutes of play.

In that time, they have also combined for 63.9 points, the third most among any two-man pairing on the Kings roster, 23.9 rebounds, and 15.4 assists, while averaging 48.0 percent from the field, and 37.5 percent from behind the three-point line.

Not only that, but Sabonis demonstrated himself to be the focal point of Sacramento's offense, amassing 61 consecutive double-doubles, the most in any single season in NBA history, and the seventh-most in a season overall, in which he posted 77 double-doubles in his 82 games, while averaging 19.4 points at a 59.4 percent shooting clip, a league leading 13.7 rebounds and team-leading 8.2 assists.

While leading the league in rebounds, Sabonis also established himself to be a multi-faceted offensive forward, who could also distribute the ball at a tremendous rate, ranking second overall in the league, behind the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, for passes made with 71.6 per game, which, in turn, created 21.3 points per contest, the fifth-most in the NBA.

Against a Warriors team filled to the brim with star power and a plethora of championship experience with their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Kings will need to lean into both their All-Stars, and their team chemistry, in order to give themselves the best chance of picking up a win against an experienced Golden State side, who, internally, likely still believe they have just of good of a chance as any of winning another title.

While the final result is unclear, this is set to be an enthralling ninth-tenth seed match-up, and could give a dose of much-needed momentum to the winner, ultimately boosting their chances of progressing into the post-season where the Oklahoma City Thunder await in the first-round.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.