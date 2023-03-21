Antonio Conte is reportedly set to be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur this week - and the Italian could cash in big if the north London club terminate his deal early.

The 53-year-old coach went into meltdown following Saturday's 3-3 draw at Southampton, embarking on a furious rant against both his players and the football club as a whole.

Immediately after the explosive press conference, it became very difficult to see how Conte could ever manage the team again.

The former Inter Milan boss was widely tipped to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his contract expires in the summer, but given the circumstances, chairman Daniel Levy wants to bring an end to Conte's time at the club as soon as possible.

With Conte back in Italy during the international break, first-team coach Ryan Mason took charge of training on Tuesday.

Per The Independent, Spurs would be happy for the Englishman to take temporary charge of team affairs if they do decide to axe their current boss.

A decision is expected on Conte's future is expected to be made in the next 48 hours.

Conte in line for a big payout if he's sacked by Spurs

However, despite only having a matter of months left on his deal, Conte is still in line to walk away with a considerable severance package.

At a minimum, Tottenham are expected to have to fork out a compensation fee of approximately £5 million to end their association with their head coach.

That may not be the end of the matter, though, as 90Min report that Conte's contract includes a clause that automatically entitles him to a payment of £15m - the amount of his annual salary - if is he sacked.

The existence of such a clause would be a major stumbling block for Spurs and perhaps explains why they haven't rushed into making an official announcement on Conte's position.

That potential £15m payment alone would be enough to rank among the 10 biggest compensation payments made to sacked managers in the history of the game.

It's a list that Conte himself heads following his 2018 departure from Chelsea. Via The Sun, you can check out the full countdown below.

What are biggest compensation packages ever paid to sacked managers?

Tottenham already feature three times, having been forced to part with a combined sum of close to £45m to pay off the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo over the past four years.

If Conte was to be shown the door and walk away with everything he is contractually entitled to from Spurs, he could receive the fifth-highest compensation package in the history of the game.

No manager on record has ever topped the £26.2m that the Italian was awarded by a tribunal when he left Stamford Bridge nearly five years ago.

Tottenham will certainly be hoping to come to an agreement with Conte to help them avoid such a massive outlay. At this point, it's pretty clear that neither party wants to work together moving forward.