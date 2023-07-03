Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is an 'exception to the rule' in regards to a salary cap at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has undoubtedly been one of United's best players over the last few years, so they'll be desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Manchester United news - Marcus Rashford

Rashford, who is earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, is out of contract next summer.

It's understood that United have offered a £375k-a-week deal to Rashford, which would make him United's highest-paid player.

Last season, the MailOnline reported that Erik ten Hag wanted to enforce a salary cap on his squad, limiting the amount a player could earn to £200k-a-week.

According to Spotrac, United have eight players currently earning £200k-a-week or more, putting them in a difficult position if they decide to stick with the salary cap idea.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag, since day one when he arrived at Old Trafford, wanted Rashford to be the 'face of the project' and hoped to convince him to stay.

Now, Jones has claimed that the Manchester-born forward is a player they can't allow to leave the club.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Jones has suggested that Rashford is an exception to the salary cap rule at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I was always told as part of this is the general salary cap, yes, will be £300,000, but there always has to be, one, two or three players that are an exception to the rule.

"Marcus Rashford is absolutely an exception to the rule. This is a player that you can't allow to leave the club."

How has Rashford performed for United?

Since coming through the ranks at Old Trafford, Rashford has scored 123 goals and provided 68 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Last season, the England international performed exceptionally, scoring 17 Premier League goals whilst also contributing with five assists, according to Sofascore.

Rashford also averaged 1.5 successful dribbles, 0.9 key passes, and 3.3 total duels won per game.

He's a player appreciated by his teammates, too, with Luke Shaw describing the forward as 'world-class'.

Casemiro has also previously heaped praise on his colleague, saying: “He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he’s got strength, he’s quick, is very clever playing. He was one of the players that really surprised me [when I joined]."