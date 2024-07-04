Highlights A host of players have landed in hot water after celebrating a goal in a certain way.

Luis Suarez, Mario Balotelli and Wayne Rooney all picked iconic celebrations in the Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri, Paul Gascoigne an Nicklas Bendtner all celebrated controversially on the global stage.

The goal celebration. A moment of pure joy and elation, to be shared with your fans in attendance and around the world. Or, an unmissable opportunity to give a bit of stick back to the haters, the doubters, or in some instances, those who have done nothing wrong at all.

But what happens when things go a little too far? When the celebration overshadows even the goal itself. Can a controversial celebration ruin what should have been a fantastic occasion, or perhaps even more pertinently, help to further add to the mystique of an already magical moment? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we take a look back at ten of the most controversial goal celebrations in footballing history, and decide whether we feel the moment in question was added to, or completely overshadowed.

11 Luis Suarez vs Everton

Liverpool forward takes a tumble in front of David Moyes

Starting with a man who was no stranger to controversy during his time in the Premier League, Luis Suarez's celebration at Goodison Park in October 2012 has certainly lived long in the memory of Everton and Liverpool fans alike.

Having previously been accused of diving by then Everton manager David Moyes, Suarez chose to celebrate the second goal of the day - putting Liverpool 2-0 up at the time - by diving on the ground at the feet of Moyes. The Scot later praised the celebration, stating that he himself likely would have done the same, but Suarez likely rued his decision on the day; as Liverpool let their two-goal lead slide, eventually drawing 2-2 with their local rivals.

Was the celebration a little premature? Perhaps. Was there a need to extend the public feud with Moyes in such a high-profile encounter? Debatable. Did Suarez provide one of the most memorable celebrations in modern Premier League history? Absolutely. Moment added to.

10 Mario Balotelli vs Manchester United

Why Always Me?

Sticking on the themes of both iconic Premier League moments, and enigmatic strikers familiar with the limelight - both positive and negative - enter Mario Balotelli. Once one of the most promising young strikers in world football during his days at Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan, Balotelli had joined Manchester City in August 2010 with a reputation for his off-pitch controversies, as much as his on-pitch potential.

Perhaps his most iconic moment of all came on the pitch, however, after Balotelli scored against Manchester United in October 2011, lifting his shirt to reveal a message underneath: 'Why Always Me?'. Seen as a riposte to the media's constant coverage of the Italian striker's shenanigans, the moment immediately cemented Balotelli in City's rapidly developing modern history, and without a doubt added another element to an already exciting result. Moment very much added to.

9 Nicklas Bendtner vs Portugal

Danish forward was fined £80,0000

It is rare that someone can claim that their underwear lost them £80k, but Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner is one of the very few who can claim that illustrious achievement as his own. Having scored for his nation against Portugal in Euro 2012, Bendtner chose to lift up his shirt, revealing some very blatantly sponsored underwear by controversial bookmaker Paddy Power.

Despite since claiming that he was paid £200k for the 'marketing', shall we say, the ever-confident Bendtner likely later regretted his choices, after Denmark slipped to a narrow 3-2 defeat in the match in question, with the striker also receiving a one-match ban for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Whilst a no-doubt funny moment at the time, few could argue that the incident did much to solidify Bendtner's already questionable reputation as a top-class talent, instead adding to the long list of questionable choices in a once very promising career. Very few will also remember his two goals in the game in question. Moment overshadowed, pants retired.

8 Robbie Fowler vs Everton

Manager claimed he was showing off his Cameroonian grass-eating celebration

Another Merseyside derby, and another now infamous Premier League moment. Having scored in the 1999 3-2 win over their eternal rivals, Liverpool's Robbie Fowler decided to celebrate by dropping to his knees, and getting a good sniff of a touchline at Anfield.

Whilst many saw this as a response to accusations from the Everton fans, that Fowler was a drug abuser, Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier was thankfully on hand after the game to clear things up - explaining that Fowler was simply showing off a 'Cameroonian grass-eating celebration' that he had learned from a friend.

Either way, Fowler was slapped with a four-match ban, and ordered to pay a record £32k fine to the FA, who seemingly didn't agree with Houllier's assessment of things. Whilst a moment that some look back on fondly, certainly those of a Liverpudlian persuasion, it is hard to argue that a record fine and four-match ban helped to add to what should have been a spectacular win. Moment overshadowed, just about.

7 Wayne Rooney vs Tottenham Hotspur

Man Utd captain answers critics

If ever a moment was to encapsulate Wayne Rooney's entire career, it would be his excellent goal and subsequent celebration against Tottenham in March 2015. ​​Like many English greats of the game, controversy and Rooney never seemed to be too far apart throughout his magnificent career, and the tale was no different on this occasion - with a video of Rooney seemingly being knocked out by former teammate Phil Bardsley, having leaked in the press the week before the big game.

No stranger to controversy and media scrutiny by this point in his career, however, the then 29-year-old Rooney chose to answer his critics in the best possible manner; first finishing smartly, to put his side three goals to the good, before then imitating a boxing combination and falling flat on his back.

The moment immediately disarmed the story, and was even said to have thoroughly amused Rooney's manager at the time, Louis van Gaal. An already special day and win for Rooney and United, but definitely the icing on top. Moment added to.

6 Paul Gascoigne vs Scotland

Celebration etched into Euro history

How do you celebrate scoring one of the greatest goals your national side has ever seen, against one of their oldest and fiercest rivals? With one of best celebrations your country has ever seen, of course.

Gascoigne's exquisite run, flick and volley against Scotland at Euro '96 would have gone down in history, no matter what followed, but the then-Rangers midfielder made sure of that by delivering one of the most memorable celebrations in Euro history.

After the media had attempted to crucify Gascoigne and his teammates, following reports they had been partying at a Hong Kong bar pre-tournament, during which Gazza himself had been taped to a dentist's chair and showered with spirits, the Gateshead-born star decided to replicate this very moment on-pitch, instead opting to use a teammate's water bottle.

Despite the inevitable further controversy in the media, the moment only served to further the Gascoigne legend, and was even said to have helped the squad bond according to fellow England player Paul Ince. Moment and legend, very much added to.

5 Nicolas Anelka vs West Ham United

French forward would see his contract terminated by West Brom

Once a striker feared by Premier League defences all across the land, Nicolas Anelka's time in England came to somewhat of an abrupt end, after the Frenchman's decision to celebrate with a 'quenelle' gesture, following a brace against West Ham United in 2013. A hand gesture which is said by some to be an inverted Nazi salute, the decision landed Anelka in hot water with both the FA - who fined the striker £80,000, banned him for five matches, and ordered him to complete an education course - as well as his employers West Brom, who eventually terminated his deal in the weeks that followed.

4 Graeme Souness vs Fenerbahce

The Scot caused outrage in the Intercontinental Derby

Before cultivating his image as a tough-talking, ruthless pundit, there was a time when Graeme Souness was viewed very differently. He was once viewed as a tough-talking and ruthless manager, with no greater display of this coming than his celebration against Fenerbahce whilst in charge of Turkish club Galatasaray.

After a Fenerbahce vice-president had made disparaging comments towards Souness in the build up to a clash in the Turkish Cup final in 1996, the victorious Souness decided to provide his own kind of answer, running and planting a Galatasaray flag firmly in the centre circle of the Fenerbahce pitch.

Cue, absolute chaos, with a near riot ensuing. The move was as unpopular with his rival's fans, as it was as popular with his own, and despite departing Turkey after just a sole season in charge, the moment remains one of the most iconic and controversial that European derbies have ever seen.

Not strictly a goal celebration, but worthy of an inclusion in any list celebrating the memorable and controversial, nonetheless. Moment added to, and a whole section of Turkish fans forever angered.

3 Xherdan Shaqiri vs Serbia

Winger had netted a last-minute winner

After scoring the winning goal for Switzerland in a 2-1 win over Serbia in the 2018 World Cup, winger Xherdan Shaqiri opted to celebrate by crossing his hands into an eagle gesture that was interpreted by many as a homage to ethnic Albanians - with fellow teammate Granit Xhaka also opting to make the gesture alongside his teammate.

Both Xhaka and Shaqiri are of Albanian-Kosovan heritage, despite having been raised in Switzerland. Kosovo, a former Serbian territory that declared independence in 2008, is still not recognised by Serbia, with tensions remaining at an increibly high level between the two nations.

Shaqiri had already irked many on the opposing team by choosing to play the match with a differing boot design on each foot; one bearing the Swiss flag on his heel, whilst the other instead feature the Kosovan flag in the same place.

2 Giorgos Katidis vs Veria

The Greek midfielder claimed he was waving to a friend

In 2013, AEK Athens midfielder Giorgos Katidis caused international uproar, after choosing to celebrate scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Veria by performing a Nazi salute to the crowd. After the Greek Football Association opted to ban the former Greece u19's captain from ever representing the senior men's team, the midfielder attempted to defend his actions by explaining that he was merely waving to a friend in the crowd.

1 Emmanuel Adebayor vs Arsenal

The Togo striker ran the whole length of the pitch

The controversial celebration that reigns supreme over all others. Look up 'pettiness' in any dictionary, and you may just find an image of Emmanuel Adebayor smiling proudly back at you. Who could forget Adebayor's goal and subsequent celebration against former club Arsenal in 2009.

Having departed for The Cityzens that summer, in a mega-money move, feeling towards Adebayor in North London was already hardly positive, with many feeling he had turned his back on a superior squad and club, in favour of fame and fortune at the Premier League's new rich boys.

To say things reached a boiling point during Adebayor's first game against his old club however, would be the understatement of the century. After scoring in a 4-2 victory, Adebayor quite literally ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of his former fans, soaking in the moment as cups, coins, bottles and anything else that wasn't bolted down, rained down upon him.

Whilst the Togolese forward somehow escaped punishment for his celebration, he did receive a three-match ban after the encounter, for having kicked former teammate Robin Van Persie in the face. Adebayor would eventually go on to apologise for the antagonistic celebration, but then also opted to join Tottenham just three years later.

It's safe to say that, celebration aside, the game was far from Adebayor's finest moment, but who could deny that it didn't provide a moment that now feels forever intertwined with the emergence of Manchester City, as one of Europe's footballing elite. An Arsenal legacy, forever ruined, but a Premier League celebration that will never be forgotten.