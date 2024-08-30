Arsenal will only push to sign a winger on deadline day if one of their current players departs the club, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners have focused their summer business so far on defence and midfield, with the arrivals of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. They have also signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford following a successful loan spell last season.

It’s expected to be a quiet deadline day in terms of incomings

Arsenal will only spend money on a wide player if there are outgoings, according to Ornstein. Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, the journalist outlined the Gunners' approach to attacking reinforcements, insisting they are content with their current options.

Despite tentative links to attacking talent in recent days, including Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, The Athletic journalist believes they are not actively pursuing anyone in that position at this stage.

He told the podcast :

“Conversations I’ve had, in whatever order or chronology, it would need a departure, such as Reiss Nelson, for them to spend money on a wide player. I don’t know of a centre forward being targeted. “Some have been offered to them, and it’s been pushed back on. That’s not what they’re looking to do. Clearly, the plans are to go with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, and you can use Leandro Trossard there if needed. They’ve also got great wide attackers.”

Arsenal ‘agree’ move for goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to depart the club

The area of focus for Arsenal on deadline day appears to be goalkeeper depth, as widespread reports on Thursday claimed a fee had been agreed with Southampton for the permanent sale of Aaron Ramsdale. Karl Hein has also moved to La Liga on loan for the 2024/25 season.

In a bid to boost their backup options behind Raya, Ornstein claims Arsenal have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Neto. This comes after they hit an impasse in talks over Espanyol’s Joan Garcia earlier this week.

The article claims it is a straight loan deal, with no obligation or option to buy, and a medical will be completed on Friday.