Adidas has had a long relationship with football. Their three-striped boots have been worn by great players down the ages in World Cups and Champions League finals. Their football kits have also been a staple of the game for 50 years. Over the years, most fans have worn at least one kit made by Adidas.

So, it is no easy task selecting the Adidas kits that stood out the most over the years. And stood out for being cool, too. It’s not something a kit would be considered to be prior to them being made from more synthetic nylon, when more attention was paid to design. This kicked in from the late 1970s. While many will debate the final choices, ranked here are the 10 coolest Adidas kits in football history.

Rating factors

Legacy – a shirt may or may not look cool, but has become so simply by the quality of the team that wore it.

– a shirt may or may not look cool, but has become so simply by the quality of the team that wore it. Style – the right combination of colour and design can make a kit look great.

– the right combination of colour and design can make a kit look great. Magic moments – special moments in which the kit was worn can enhance a kit's coolness.

10 Luton Town

1982/83