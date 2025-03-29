Prior to the 1990s, Nike was seen as mainly an American sports brand, albeit a very popular one. You would not have to go very far to see someone wearing a pair of Nike Air back then, but the manufacturer was not so prevalent in the world of football. Not until around the 1994 World Cup, when Romario and Paolo Maldini wore Nike Tiempo football boots.

It was at around this time that Nike began manufacturing a growing number of football kits too. It is now one of the world's leading football brands, when it comes to both boots and shirts. Over the years they have released a number of memorable jerseys, but ranked here are the coolest Nike kits in football history.

Ranking factors